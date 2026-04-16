Omaha and Lincoln Lands Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise

Trua SLL of Greater Omaha and Lincoln Set To Help Seniors Find Compassionate Care

OMAHA, Neb., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in Greater Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owner Kelli Hjelm.

"This work is deeply personal to me," said Hjelm. "When my husband and I became empty nesters, we began searching for an opportunity that would allow us to build meaningful relationships and truly make a difference in our community. After losing four parents in the last six years, we felt called to help families navigate senior care in a more supportive and informed way. If we had known about all the resources available to help our parents age well, it would have made that journey so much easier for our family. We're passionate about educating and guiding families as they transition their loved ones into the care they need, while preserving their dignity and independence."

Her goal is to help clients find the most suitable senior living community the first time - with compassion, care, and clarity. Trua's mission aligns closely with her desire to walk alongside families with empathy during one of life's most important decisions.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skillsets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

With deep personal caregiving experience, Hjelm brings a heartfelt and informed perspective to her role. Having cared for three parents with significant medical needs and supported her husband through his journey as a cancer survivor, she understands how quickly life can change and how overwhelming decisions can become. Her experiences allow her to meet families where they offer compassion, hope, and steady guidance during uncertain times.

"We're committed to making a meaningful difference in our community," said Hjelm. "This first year is about building relationships and becoming a trusted resource. Caring means showing up with compassion, honoring each person's dignity, and supporting families so they feel valued and never alone. If I can guide even one family through a life-changing transition, then I know I'm doing what I'm meant to do."

A lifelong Omaha resident, Hjelm has built strong community ties through her work as a teacher, dance instructor, and fitness coach, and remains actively involved in local organizations - further strengthening her role as a trusted advocate for seniors.

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting https://truacares.com/trua-of-greater-omaha-lincoln/ or call 402-880-5824.

SOURCE Trua Senior Living Locators of Greater Omaha and Lincoln