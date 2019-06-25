Omaha-Based Blogger, Life on Virginia Street, Wins $10,000 for Charity in FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest

During the challenge, five talented home décor bloggers redesigned a room in each of their homes using only paint, painter's tape, a $1,000 budget and inspiration from the 2019 FrogTape ® Design Trends, identified by celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak. To see all five blogger makeovers, go to FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge .

"Whether you're a renovation expert or starting your first do-it-yourself project, paint can make a room feel brand new and help you nail that décor trend you've been dying to try, all without breaking the bank," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, ShurTech Brands, LLC. "From painting the ceiling to creating bold, stop-in-your-tracks accent walls, this year's Paintover Challenge® participants astounded us with their creativity, proving that with the right tools and great design inspiration, it's easy to create a space that is full of personality and style."

Inspired by her assigned 2019 FrogTape® Design Trend, Natural & Organic, Sarah incorporated a beachy vibe into her master bedroom, infusing warm, earthy hues, as well as organic textures like cane, jute and wood. Then, she tackled a project she and her husband had been avoiding since they moved in six years ago: refreshing their ceiling and trim with crisp white paint. Even after just one layer, Sarah could see the transformative power of paint.

"Before, our bedroom was perfectly fine and beautiful – but it didn't really fit with the rest of our house and has always felt cold, impersonal and just not 'us'," she said. "But it's amazing to see how much better a space can look with just a fresh coat of paint on the baseboards and ceiling. Plus, thanks to FrogTape® painter's tape, I knew I wouldn't have to worry about paint bleed or uneven lines. Now, after revitalizing our trim and walls, and adding pieces from our life adventures together, we have a space we truly love."

"I was thrilled to 'compete' for Orphan Grain Train, a Christian volunteer network that ships donated food, clothing, medical and other needed supplies to people around the world," added Sarah. "My husband and I have supported this organization for years and it is so rewarding to be able to continue contributing to their cause in such an impactful way."

The other talented 2019 Paintover Challenge® participants included:

For more information about the Paintover Challenge® and project inspiration, visit FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

The FrogTape® brand, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers premium-quality, innovative painting tapes that feature patented PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape which keeps paint out and keeps lines sharp. For more information on FrogTape® brand painter's tape, visit FrogTape.com, like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter® (@FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter's Mate Green® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

