Omaha CEO Lands Spot on Staffing 100 List for Influential Leaders in Staffing Industry

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion CEO, Steve Koesters, is among the Staffing Industry Analysts annual list of North American staffing leaders. The list honors 100 notable individuals who are elevating the industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments.

This year's Staffing 100 List recognizes a group of professionals who have navigated the uncertainties of 2021, and are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions.

"It's an honor to be recognized on the Staffing 100 List. Especially after two years that presented challenges to all staffing companies in America," said Steve Koesters, Fusion CEO. "The entirety of Fusion has worked hard to overcome these challenges, and being included on this list is a win for our whole team."

Koesters' commitment to prioritizing people in the pandemic and making sure Fusion continued improving the lives of everyone the company touched have helped the company succeed despite the adversity presented. He led Fusion to record growth in 2021, oversaw the launch of Fusion Marketplace, and has championed all of the company's efforts to make positive impacts in the community.

The CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, operational experts, workforce specialists, innovators, and more who comprise the list are taking strong action to ensure success for their companies and the industry through their business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindsets.

"The world of work has undergone a dramatic shift, and the task of keeping the workforce motivated and productive has rested with many of the enterprising leaders on the Staffing 100 list," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "Working relentlessly to move their companies and the workforce solutions ecosystem forward, these intrepid professionals have done what it takes to ensure the workforce solutions ecosystem continues to thrive."

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

