Omaha CEO Survey: 2020 Forecasted Growth Optimistic

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber today released results of the region's annual Economic Outlook survey, a yearly measure of CEO confidence in projected performance.

Shared at the region's Economic Outlook Luncheon November 19, the more than 100 CEOs surveyed echoed a strong and recurring theme in "growth" – revenue growth this year, projected sales growth next year and the importance of inclusive growth for the economic future of the region.

"Everyone in this room has an important role to play in helping to create a better future for our community," said David G. Brown, Chamber president and CEO, as he opened the event. Brown leads a two-state seven-county economic development partnership representing 44 percent of Nebraska's population, as well as Pottawattamie County in Iowa.

A snapshot of survey results:

Growth in 2019

Almost 60% of company CEOs said their sales revenue increased in 2019, compared to 2018.

About half said, in 2019, their company invested relatively the same amount of capital (51%) and created the same number of jobs (49%) as 2018.

Relative Competitiveness in 2019

92% of CEOs said their company is growing at a rate that is the same or faster than the U.S. economy.

95% said their company performs the same or better than other companies in their industry.

Forecasted Growth in 2020

Almost 70% project their sales revenue will be higher in 2020.

46% plan to invest more capital in 2020 than 2019.

When compared to previous responses, 2019 CEO respondents are slightly more optimistic than the five-year average on their future sales revenue, job growth and capital investment.

