Omaha Children's Museum Opens A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland

OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Children's Museum's exhibit A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland, is now open. This original and interactive experience includes an indoor climbing tree and guests may view a tipi, hand painted by members of the Oglala Lakota tribe.

The exhibit is a collaborative effort between Omaha Children's Museum and the local Indigenous community.

The exhibit celebrates the people who have called this region home for thousands of years.

"When families are able to come and view different cultures, experiences and backgrounds, they're able to expand their world. We hope that they will leave this exhibit with an open mind, open heart, and a new perspective for learning about different cultures," says Fawn Taylor, CEO.

"Sharing the deep and rich history, culture and experiences of Indigenous people from around this region makes all of our communities stronger. And with this exhibit, children will experience parts of our culture firsthand," says Taylor Keen, professor at Creighton University and member of both the Omaha Tribe and the Cherokee Nation. Keen served as a consultant on the project.

Children can engage in interactive activities such as climbing a Bur Oak Tree, visiting a traditional school and learning about storytelling. They also can explore the significance of the winter count, create their own winter count while also studying traditional housing and imagining life in an earth lodge, tipi and more. A tipi, hand painted by members of the Oglala Lakota tribe, is also on display.

The school experience for A Generation of Hope is based on the Mní Wičhóni Nakíčižiŋ Wóuŋspe, The Defenders of the Water School located in the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ camp at Standing Rock. Mní Wičhóni Nakíčižiŋ Wóuŋspe operated in South Dakota in 2016-2017 during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Memorie White Mountain, Mní Wičhóni Nakíčižiŋ Wóuŋspe students and Steve Tomayo, a local elder, also assisted.

The exhibit will be open through September 3, 2023.

