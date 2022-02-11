Omaha Company Among 2022 Best of Staffing in U.S. and Canada

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Medical Staffing, an Omaha-based company dedicated to improving the lives of healthcare workers, has won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards. These awards are determined by feedback from hospital systems Fusion works with and the healthcare workers the company staffs around the nation.

"It's an honor to win the Best of Staffing award on both the Client and Talent sides," said Fusion CEO and President Steve Koesters. "Fusion is always working to improve the lives of everyone we touch, hearing that those who work with us are having a good experience keeps us motivated to continue making that positive impact on the healthcare industry and the individuals fueling it."

Fusion Medical Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

The full list of winners can be found at clearlyrated.com/staffing .

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

About Best of Staffing:

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Contact:

Leah Kemple

877-230-3885

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Medical Staffing