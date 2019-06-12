Omaha Company Callahan Financial Planning Acquiring Assets of San Francisco Area Financial Advisory Firm

OMAHA, Neb., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan Financial Planning Company, a personal financial planning and investment management company based in Omaha, NE, is pleased to announce its expansion in the San Francisco Bay area in Marin County with the acquisition of the assets of Gary A. Dossick & Associates, Inc. in San Rafael, CA.

Gary A. Dossick & Associates, Inc. clients will be served under an agreement between the two firms to ensure collaboration, continuity, and a seamless transition of investment management and tax preparation services to Callahan Financial Planning.

"This marks a major opportunity for our company's future in a high quality, high growth market. We're looking for communities with a highly educated population that has a high propensity to save for the future, and therefore has a need for proactive financial planning, similar to what we've already observed in Omaha," said William A. Callahan, CFA, CFP®, Callahan Financial Planning President.

Callahan Financial Planning was founded nearly a decade ago as a fee-only personal financial advice company in their offices at Midtown Crossing in Omaha, and has grown substantially since. The firm now manages $125 million in assets, prior to the inclusion of any new assets from this San Rafael, CA acquisition.

"The team at Callahan Financial Planning has impressed me at every turn with the care they provide to the individuals and families they serve, and the level of diligence and integrity in their work," said Gary Dossick, president and founder of Gary A. Dossick & Associates. "I am confident our clients' interests will be first and foremost with Callahan, and that the level of service they receive will be exceptional."

"We think our message of receiving financial advice from someone who always puts your interests first really resonated in Omaha, and we see great opportunities in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Marin County, and future new markets thereafter," said Reuben J. Brauer, CFP®, a senior financial planner and officer at Callahan Financial Planning.

Callahan Financial Planning Company, founded in 2010, is an independent fiduciary financial advisory firm providing services including investment management, retirement planning, tax planning and preparation, and estate planning to individuals and families. Financial advice from the firm is always fee-only, which ensures conflicts of interest are avoided or minimized when providing financial advice to consumers.

Gary A. Dossick & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1984 and has served the Bay area for over 35 years, providing investment management and tax preparation services.

