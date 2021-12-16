Omaha Company Makes Winter Wonderland for Pediatric Cancer Fighters and Survivors

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Medical Staffing partnered with Angels Among Us for the third year in a row to make this holiday season special for local children needing a sweet escape for a night. Fusion created a Candyland themed party that included crafts, hot chocolate, cookie decorating and a catered dinner. There were also pictures and presents from Santa and Mrs. Claus so survivors and current cancer fighters could spend a night thinking only about the spirit of the holidays.

Families unwrapped presents and took pictures with Mrs. Claus at Fusion's Angels Among Us event for families battling pediatric cancer. The Grinch was at the Angels Among Us event, with no plans to ruin Christmas, just spread cheer.

"This night was more magical than we even predicted," said Ryan Figgins, Fusion employee engagement manager. "These families don't deserve what they're going through, and to see them smile and laugh warms your heart. It has changed my life, and I know it's changed so many lives here."

Fusion's employees were involved from start to finish. Twenty-three families were divided between the divisions at Fusion that raised money and picked out presents for the kids. Additional teams took care of decorating the office, cleaning all the surfaces to ensure safety, and making the party memorable for all of the families who attended.

"Being able to see the sparkle in the kids' eyes is what keeps me coming back every year to be involved," said Raquel Pfannenstiel, a Fusion employee who spent the evening as Mrs. Claus. "You can see this is true for other Fusion employees because they are so generous with their time and money when it comes to this event with Angels Among Us and other philanthropic events."

In addition to the party and presents, Fusion raised $5,800 that is being directly donated to Angels Among Us to provide financial relief for families who are in the midst of a battle with cancer.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

About Angels Among Us:

Angels Among Us works with families of children with cancer being treated at Nebraska hospitals (even if these families reside in other states) as well as Nebraska residents receiving treatments out of state. Through the countless efforts of our board members, community volunteers and donors, we have distributed more than $3.3 million to nearly 550 families in need. We're just getting started.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

[email protected]

877-230-3885

SOURCE Fusion Medical Staffing