Omaha Divorce Law Firm Koenig|Dunne Launches Online Divorce Service

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha divorce and debt resolution law firm Koenig|Dunne has launched the state's first online subscription-based divorce service website -- UntieOnline.com -- to broaden the access to affordable divorce legal services for all Nebraskans, according to Angela Lennon a partner of Koenig|Dunne.

Untie Online provides step-by-step guidance, personalized legal documents, and access to a Koenig|Dunne attorney to answer questions about the divorce process in Nebraska. The website includes instructions and educational materials for spouses wanting to handle their own divorce, as well as the ability to generate personalized court documents online that can be printed and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

"This online service demonstrates our firm's wholehearted belief in equal access to justice," said Lennon. "With this online service, we are leading the change in the legal experience by providing step-by-step guidance through the divorce process with continuous legal support. Our new subscription-based service for divorce is an affordable option for those who choose to represent themselves."

Untie Online subscribers have access to educational materials about the divorce process in Nebraska and, for certain membership levels, access to a Koenig|Dunne divorce attorney to answer questions. By completing interviews through the site, subscribers can generate pleadings, orders, and other documents needed to obtain a divorce in Nebraska.

"While Koenig Dunne likes to see everyone have full representation by a divorce attorney, people deserve choices," Lennon noted. "Untie Online gives people options to make their divorce both accessible and affordable, backed by exceptional support from a team of experienced Nebraska divorce attorneys."

Based in Omaha, Koenig|Dunne is a divorce and debt resolution law firm that focuses on the client's future as family and financial circumstances change. Firm founders Susan Ann Koenig and Angela Dunne are co-authors of Divorce in Nebraska: The Legal Process, Your Rights, and What to Expect. Dunne is also the author of Patched-Up Parenting: A Guide to Co-Parenting.

For more information, visit www.Untieonline.com.

