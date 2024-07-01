Omaha Healthcare Company Fusion Announces Traveling Hearts Award Winners

OMAHA, Okla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion is announcing the two winners of the Traveling Hearts award, which celebrates the travel healthcare professionals who are carrying out the company's core purpose of improving the lives of everyone they touch.

The 2024 Traveling Heart recipients are Brent Roberts, a respiratory therapist, and Stephanie Nicolas, a registered nurse. Both were nominated for their commitment to excellent patient care and were then hand selected by a committee of internal Fusion employees.

"I was deeply honored to be included in the company of such esteemed nominees," Nicolas said, "This award signifies that I have exceeded my clients' expectations and earned my colleagues' respect, which is of the utmost importance to me. I am indebted to Fusion for the exceptional recognition, professional learning community, and networking opportunities that have enabled us to excel in our respective fields."

Roberts and Nicolas are clear examples of Fusion's finest, displaying extraordinary patient care, strong initiative, and holding themselves to high ethical standards and integrity. They are also dedicated to Fusion's core values of being humble, driven, and positive.

"I can't imagine all the amazing other health care professionals that were considered for the Traveling Hearts Award," Roberts said, "My wife and three children were so happy and proud of me. I can't thank everyone at Fusion enough for this amazing award, but also this amazing opportunity that working with Fusion has been for me and my family!"

This award was created to support and celebrate travelers in Fusion's mission to refresh healthcare. Award nominations for 2025 will open January 1. Learn more about Fusion's mission at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

