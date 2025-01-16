Omaha Healthcare Staffing Leader Honored on SIA's Prestigious Staffing 100 List

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts revealed its list of 100 staffing leaders elevating the industry, naming Fusion's President and Chief Executive Officer Corey Watton as one of the honorees.

President and CEO Corey Watton is among the honorees for SIA's 2025 Staffing 100 North America list.

SIA's Staffing 100 list recognizes a group of North American professionals who are charting a course into the future of staffing and workforce solutions. Watton is being recognized for his prioritization of people including internal team members, the healthcare professionals working with the company, and the patients across the country that are being treated by those healthcare professionals.

"Being named to SIA's Staffing 100 list is truly humbling and an achievement I want to share with the entire Fusion team," said Watton. "I'm immensely proud to lead this company and the humble, driven and positive people here. We're working hard to improve patient care across the country by supporting clinicians and facilities, and I love working with this team every day to reach that goal."

This marks 14 years of SIA celebrating strong leadership throughout multiple sectors of the staffing industry. The CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, operational experts, workforce specialists, innovators and more who comprise the list are taking strong action to ensure success for their companies and the industry through their business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindsets.

You can read more about Watton's approach to leadership here.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

