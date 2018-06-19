Omaha Invites College World Series Fans To 'Come For The Games, Stay For The Careers'

Home to the series since 1950, Omaha is also a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America.

"Greater Omaha is a dynamic place to live, work and play ball," Brown said. "If you're coming for the CWS, you may want to stay for the abundant career opportunities."

Case in point: The Greater Omaha Chamber recently announced a five-year, $32M economic development campaign aimed at creating 10,000 jobs and $500M in new payroll.

Such projected growth may be one of the reasons Harvard Business School named Omaha the No. 3 "best city for economic opportunity," and Residence Consultancy, which ranks urban destinations worldwide, flagged Omaha as the No. 2 best small city, while the Zoe Report tapped Omaha as "one of the five cities you should consider moving to ASAP."

"It's our immense privilege to host the CWS. We applaud the teams, our partners and the many fans for making college baseball great," said Kathryn Morrissey, executive director, College World Series of Omaha, Inc., who added CWS attendees can pick up clear, game-day bags, compliant with stadium policy, at the Omaha Visitors Center, 1001 Farnam.

About Greater Omaha

Recognized for its "We Don't Coast" attitude, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation. Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha, Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. and Union Pacific – all Fortune 500 companies – call Greater Omaha "home."

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

Celebrating 125 years, the mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

