Omaha National Announces Expansion to New York

By combining proprietary Insurtech software with hands-on underwriting and claims management, Omaha National has achieved an exceptionally low loss ratio since being founded in 2016.

"By controlling claims costs, we save employers money and help them get back to lower premiums," said LaMantia. "Bringing these services to New York is a significant step toward our goal of eventually providing coverage nationally."

In January 2021, Omaha National surpassed $100 million of in-force premium. The company employs more than 170 people at its Omaha, Neb. headquarters and currently provides coverage in 13 states, including New York.

About Omaha National

Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing workers compensation insurance providers in the nation, currently offering coverage in over a dozen states including California and Illinois, and working with over 8,500 agencies nationwide. The company employs the Insurtech approach of developing superior proprietary software

in-house.

