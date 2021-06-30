Omaha National Insurance Company Announces Two New Hires, Promotion

Hempel joins Omaha National from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, where he served as associate general counsel for more than 13 years. His range of experience includes providing executive legal support and direction while managing vendor services, corporate governance, legal and risk management programs in the insurance industry. He will advise and support the Omaha National executive leadership team while managing legal initiatives for operational teams throughout the enterprise. He received his juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska and is licensed through the Nebraska State Bar.

Bird has more than 20 years of experience in the accounting and finance field, most recently holding leadership positions at publicly traded companies in the Omaha area. He started his career in public accounting at Deloitte, where he spent more than eight years in their audit and assurance group working on mid-market and large SEC-reporting clients. At Omaha National, he will assist the chief financial officer in overseeing the accounting, payroll, and financial reporting functions. He is certified as a management accountant through the Institute of Management Accountants and is a licensed CPA in the state of Nebraska. He holds a BSBA and master's degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska.

Farnsworth-Livingston joined Omaha National in 2019 as director of information technology, where his role includes service desk operations, server and network implementation and support, and information security. Before joining Omaha National, Farnsworth-Livingston had 20 years of broad-based experience in crafting and implementing successful IT strategies, architecting large-scale resilient systems, and managing technical teams that deliver exceptional customer service. He holds a BS in computer science from Creighton University.

Omaha National President and CEO Reagan Pufall says, "Dave, Jim, and Derrald exemplify our strategy of developing a world-class executive leadership team to continue building Omaha National into a highly successful national insurance carrier. Their strong and broad expertise gives us an excellent foundation for the future."

Omaha National is a fast-growing provider of workers compensation and payroll services. Founded in 2016, the company surpassed $100 million of in-force premium in January 2021 and has grown to more than 170 employees.

About Omaha National

Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing workers compensation insurance providers in the nation, currently offering coverage in over a dozen states including California and Illinois, and working with over 8,500 agencies nationwide. The company employs the Insurtech approach of developing superior proprietary software in-house.

