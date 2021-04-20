Omaha National Insurance Company Announces Two Promotions

As vice president, applications, Weides is leading the development of a unique, comprehensive enterprise software application designed to perform all key functions including sales, underwriting, adjusting, policy management, medical management, and outward-facing functionality. This application, called Oncore, is central to the company's strategic vision. Weides joined Omaha National in 2016.

Zimmerman joined Omaha National in 2017 as an underwriting manager. He has nearly 18 years of experience in the workers' compensation industry. Zimmerman has been with the company's underwriting division since its inception and provides expert training and leadership to underwriters with a focus on deep risk assessment. He received the Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation in 2012 from the AICPCU/IAA.

"Nate and Greg exemplify the unique strategic thinking that is central to our success," says Reagan Pufall, president and CEO of Omaha National. "Both of them use innovative approaches to grow and manage operations that produce truly exceptional results that are major contributors to our financial success."

Founded in 2016, Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing companies in Omaha, a city known for its strong insurance and financial services industries. In January 2021, the company surpassed $100 million of in-force premium.

About Omaha National

Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing workers compensation insurance providers in the nation, currently offering coverage in over a dozen states including California and Illinois, and working with over 8,500 agencies nationwide. The company employs the Insurtech approach of developing superior proprietary software.

SOURCE Omaha National Insurance Company