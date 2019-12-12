Omaha, Neb. Firm Purchases High-Profile Redevelopment Parcels

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Commercial, LLC, an Omaha, Neb.-based, full-service commercial real estate and construction firm, has finalized the assemblage of the former Regency Lodge site and Shaker Place, creating an unrivaled 11-acre redevelopment site at I-680 and Pacific. The ownership is a local partnership with Access Commercial, LLC acting as master developer of the project.

The project, called Regency Landing, will be a Class A mixed-use property. The site plan is separated into four zones with multiple large format office configurations; a high-profile lifestyle hotel; and a retail, restaurant and creative office component.

The site offers both tower and mid-rise space for as much as 250,000 square feet, with a mixture of surface and garage parking. Final site design and building configurations will be tenant driven.

Approximately 66,000 square feet of the east building at Shaker Place will be redeveloped, with complete replacement of lobbies, mechanical systems, elevators, common areas and façade. Some tenants, including Twisted Cork Bistro, will remain in the redeveloped space. New dining and retail options will be part of the redevelopment efforts, as well.

Regency Lodge, which closed in 2018, operated on the land for more than 40 years. It will be demolished by the end of 2019.

The project is bound by I-680 and Pacific St., providing exposure to more than 170,000 cars per day and significant visibility and access to the West Dodge Expressway.

"This project will be a special site for Omaha and a generational opportunity for our firm to be leading the charge," says Kirk Hanson, principal at ACCESS. "We love Omaha, and we are looking forward to working with the business community to create a Class A project that will revitalize this important part of our community."

"It's been nearly 10 years of envisioning the possibilities of this site, mixed with touch-and-go negotiations to complete the assemblage, but persistence pays off," says Darren Hicks, principal at ACCESS. "Our team is excited to finally have the opportunity to maximize the value of this irreplaceable real estate."

Additional detail and renderings of the space can be found at regencylanding.com. Tenant inquiries should be directed to Hanson at 402.616.2580.

SOURCE Access Commercial, LLC