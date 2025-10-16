OMAHA PRODUCTIONS AND FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AS NETWORK EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES WITH LAUNCH OF MAIN STREET SPORTS PRODUCTIONS

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions today announced a new strategic content partnership focused on co-developing and co-producing premium sports content across linear, streaming, and digital platforms.

The agreement brings together FanDuel Sports Network's passionate local fan base, scale and multi-platform reach, with Omaha Productions' award-winning storytelling and creative expertise. Through content sharing, cross-promotion and joint production initiatives, the partnership will deliver new and engaging content for fans nationwide.

The partnership also marks a milestone for Main Street Sports Group as the company launches Main Street Sports Productions, a new division dedicated to creating and producing content for both owned channels and third-party partners. Led by veteran production executive, Norby Williamson, Main Street Sports Productions will leverage the network's best-in-class infrastructure and production expertise to expand the company's creative footprint.

"This is a transformative moment for us," said Norby Williamson, President of Production and Programming for Main Street Sports Group. "Partnering with Omaha Productions, one of the most respected and creative brands in sports entertainment, sets the stage for what's next. Main Street Sports Productions allows us to take what we do best and expand it to new audiences, platforms and partners.

"FanDuel Sports Network has built a strong reputation by serving local sports fans and tapping into the passion of fan bases across the country," said Jamie Horowitz, President and Co-Founder of Omaha Productions. "At Omaha, we're thrilled to partner with them and create content that speaks directly to those fans in fun and meaningful ways."

The partnership and the launch of Main Street Sports Productions underscore FanDuel Sports Network's continued evolution into a fully integrated local sports media platform, one that unites live game coverage, original programming, and now full-scale production capabilities. Together, these initiatives position Main Street Sports Group to deliver even greater value to fans, partners, and leagues through innovative storytelling and best-in-class production.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is a media company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. The company focuses on developing content that uplifts and unifies. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy-award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, along with alternative telecasts for college football, NBA, golf, Formula 1, and the UFC. The company executive produced Netflix's Quarterback, Receiver, and Starting 5, while producing Full Court Press and King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch for the streaming service. Additionally, Omaha Productions produces VICE's Calipari: Razor's Edge and NFL Classics: After Further Review, HULU's It's All Country, and ESPN+'s PLACES franchise, among others. The production company's scripted division develops projects across streaming and broadcast, including HULU's recent Chad Powers series. The Omaha Audio Network provides award-winning sports talk shows in partnership with ESPN. Omaha's Creative Agency has produced award-winning campaigns and content for a roster of over 30 brands. Omaha has also teamed up with the NFL to reimagine the Pro Bowl and launch the inaugural NFL FLAG Championships, a youth flag football tournament airing on ESPN.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation's leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

