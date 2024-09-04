Omaha Steaks and the Kansas City Chiefs Are Grillin' Up a Winning Partnership

Premium Steak Provider Kicks off a Sizzling Collaboration that Promises to Score Big with Fans and Players

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher and the Official Sponsor of Tailgating®, is thrilled to kick off its first-of-its-kind professional sports partnership with the world champion Kansas City Chiefs as its official steak and protein provider. This unique collaboration is designed to both enhance player performance through access to high-quality protein and elevate the fan experience for all of Chiefs Kingdom, offering fans exclusive promotions on Omaha Steaks premium products – in-stadium and at home – as they cheer on the reigning World champions!

As part of the multi-year agreement, Omaha Steaks is excited to introduce the new Strips 4 Steaks Promotion – anytime a Chiefs player causes the opposing team to fumble and the Chiefs recover the ball at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium, fans will receive four (4) free Bone-In New York Strips (10 oz.) on a $99 or more purchase on OmahaSteaks.com/ChiefsNYStrip. The player who stripped the ball will also be rewarded with a colossal 36 oz. King Cut Strip Steak – a monster cut, beautifully marbled throughout and bursting with bold flavor that will satisfy the hungriest of appetites.

"Great football is made even better with great food, which makes our new partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs the perfect pairing," said Nate Rempe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omaha Steaks. "We're excited to bring the Omaha Steaks 'Strip' Steaks Promotion to Chiefs Kingdom. It's an unbelievable offer – 40 oz. of free New York strip steak – that will have fans around the country waiting anxiously for the Chiefs to force and recover a fumble."

Omaha Steaks will maintain a significant presence at GEHA Field at Arrowhead with in-stadium signage, branded signage in the Tailgate Suites presented by TFL, a dedicated concession stand on the CommunityAmerica Club Level, and its famous products available stadium-wide. The partnership will also be amplified on TV, on social media, Chiefs.com and the Chiefs mobile app, along with inclusion in segmented emails to Chiefs Kingdom Rewards Members, offering fans exclusive promotions on Omaha Steaks premium products.

"We're delighted to welcome Omaha Steaks to the Chiefs family," said Kim Hobbs, Vice President of Partnership Strategy and Development for the Chiefs. "Their commitment to quality and their appreciation for our unrivaled fanbase aligns perfectly with our organization. Together, we look forward to enhancing the Chiefs Kingdom experience with their premium products."

The Omaha Steaks partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at the first home game of the season on Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Moreover, Omaha Steaks Food Service, known for supplying premium quality steaks and gourmet foods to top-tier restaurants and catering businesses, is expanding into the Kansas City marketplace. Local businesses interested in featuring Omaha Steaks superior products can reach out to [email protected] for more information.

For more information on Omaha Steaks product offerings and its new partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, visit OmahaSteaks.com.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

About the Kansas City Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). Under the guidance of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the mission of the Kansas City Chiefs is to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans and Honor Tradition. For information about the Kansas City Chiefs, visit chiefs.com.

