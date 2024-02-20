Omaha Steaks Introduces the Ultimate Steak & Wine Pairing

Introducing the Omaha Steaks 1917 Wine Collection

Omaha Steaks is passionate about enhancing its customers' dining experiences. To that end, the company was determined to create its own range of wines to pair perfectly with its signature dishes—just like a fine steakhouse has its own "House Wines."

To select the wines, the team worked hand-in-hand with the Laithwaites over a number of months, and is proud to announce the launch of the Omaha Steaks 1917 wine range, which is named after the year the Simon family's business opened shop.

Each wine is handcrafted to make the world's best steak, pork, seafood, and poultry taste even better. The first three wines in the range are a silky, smoky Red Blend from Portugal; a bright, food-friendly French Chardonnay; and a luxuriously rich Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon.

Family at the Foundation

After a thorough search, the company selected Laithwaites as its exclusive wine partner due to their shared values and family heritage. Founded by Tony Laithwaite in 1969, Laithwaites was the world's first direct-to-home wine service. Tony's son, Tom Laithwaite, will serve as Cellar Director for Omaha Steaks Wine.

Laithwaites has local experts on the ground in all the world's key wine regions. Together, they taste over 40,000 wines each year. Only the best (less than 2%) make the cut. These are boutique wines from smaller, family-run estates that will perfectly enhance Omaha Steaks' gourmet food offerings.

New Wine Club & Online Shop

The best way to experience these delicious food and wine pairings is through the Omaha Steaks Wine Club. Members enjoy an expert-curated quarterly case of wines that will effortlessly elevate any meal into a gourmet experience. Each bottle comes with the backstory of the wine plus tasting notes, recommended pairings, and serving tips. Club members also enjoy no shipping charges on every order, an Omaha Steaks $25 E-Rewards Card with each case, and savings of at least 10% off retail prices. More details, including a special introductory offer, can be found at OmahaSteaksWine.com/club.

Additionally, customers can shop a select range of wines at OmahaSteaks.com/wine or on OmahaSteaksWine.com, including themed packs of three, six and 12 bottles—plus special wine gift boxes.

Todd Simon, Chairman and Chief Steak Evangelist, said, "We are thrilled to be working with the Laithwaite family to deliver the ultimate wine pairings to our customers. Whether it's a family gathering, a special celebration or a quiet evening at home, the combination of Omaha Steaks and Laithwaites Wine effortlessly elevates any meal into a gourmet experience."

"Juicy steak and succulent wine has been one of the world's greatest pairings for thousands of years. This partnership is about more than just food and drink; it's about creating moments that matter. We invite you to join us on this culinary journey, savoring the harmony of flavors that only the finest steaks and wines can provide," remarked Tony Laithwaite, Founder of Laithwaites.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

About Laithwaites

Laithwaites, the world's leading home delivery wine service, was founded by Tony Laithwaite in 1969. Its exclusive range of wines are selected by local experts who taste over 40,000 wines each year, and select less than 2%. The company champions smaller, family-run wineries and has a commitment to high-quality, personalized services for its customers. To learn more, visit www.laithwaites.com or www.OmahaSteaksWine.com.

