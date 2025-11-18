Omaha Steaks Launches on Target Plus to Bring Premium Offerings to Guests

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Target Plus, Target's third-party, curated digital marketplace. Omaha Steaks will integrate its products with Target.com, expanding the brand's reach to the Target app and website and providing customers with a convenient shopping experience for quality proteins at home.

One of the premium offerings available on Target Plus is Omaha Steaks certified very tender filet mignon.

The initial assortment features packages with a variety of Omaha Steaks customer favorites ranging from USDA Certified Tender Steaks, air chilled chicken breast, pork, seafood, sides and desserts. This lineup has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of shoppers.

"We're always searching for new and convenient ways to provide customers with our high-quality proteins," said Omaha Steaks President and CEO Nate Rempe. "This new partnership with Target Plus will allow us to reach more consumers where they're already shopping, by supplying guests with the premium steaks and meats they love to enjoy at home. We're delighted to work with such a trusted brand as we continue our commitment to deliver exceptional experiences and premium offerings to customers across new platforms."

Starting now, fans can visit https://www.target.com/b/omaha-steaks/-/N-q643leqv5ta or download the Target app to browse and purchase available products from Omaha Steaks. In addition, Target Circle Card holders enjoy a 5% discount on all Target Plus purchases made with their card.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

