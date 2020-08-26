Omaha: Why this Midsized Metro is Outpacing the Pandemic

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Moody's Analytics announced midsized, Midwestern communities with an educated workforce and lower population density, such as Omaha, were poised to weather the current COVID-19 pandemic better than their more populated peers, the Greater Omaha Chamber was already addressing potential economic outcomes from the novel disease.

Today, that foresight is paying off; with the chamber announcing Greater Omaha's private hourly wages are up over this time last year, rising from $27.87 in June 2019 to $29.24 in June 2020 – a jump of more than a dollar-an-hour.

This, coupled with a community-wide plan for outpacing the pandemic ("We Rise," an economic-recovery playbook) and a long-vison for Greater Omaha that takes the region into 2040, has accelerated the river city beyond its peers.

As the Omaha economy rebounds, community leaders attribute the surge in regional success to cooperation and collaboration.

"When we take a united approach to our community's greatest challenges, we can make an even bigger difference," said Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO, United Way of the Midlands.

Case-in-point: #MaskUpMetro, a region-wide campaign led by United Way of the Midlands with support from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, First National Bank of Omaha, Mutual of Omaha, the Greater Omaha Chamber, Ideal Images, Mangelsen's, Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha.

Designed to increase awareness regarding the health benefits of wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the initiative is just one of the reasons SmartAsset ranked Omaha-Council Bluffs a top 25 metro in their Best Places for Career Opportunities in the COVID-19 Recession.



"Greater Omaha has remarkable advantages," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. "We excel in entrepreneurship, affordable business costs and quality of life; but, by far, it is our people who drive our collective success – our people, working together, are exactly what's moving us ahead during this critical time."

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America. Recognized for its "We Don't Coast" attitude, and named America's 2019 No. 2 Best Small City by Resonance Consultancy, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a steady economic growth that outpaces the nation.

