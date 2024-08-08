OMAKAI Announces Expansion Plans, with Miami's First Hand Roll Bar Now Open

Located at 186 SE 12th Terrace in Solaris Brickell, the 996-square-foot space features a 27-seat hand roll bar, where guests can sit and watch the chefs at work, before selecting the experience of their choice for lunch or dinner. OMAKAI hand roll bar offers four different set menus ranging from $15-$34, or guests can order a la carte, choosing from specialty hand rolls, appetizers, sashimi, beer, wine and sake.

"The art of the hand roll is one that we've mastered at OMAKAI, and we're pleased to be able to offer our customers more of what they crave at OMAKAI hand roll bar, " said Aaron Pate, Executive Chef of OMAKAI. "Whether you're looking to enjoy a quick bite or a full tasting experience, there's something for everyone here."

The team behind OMAKAI brought the concept of authentic, approachable omakase to Miami with its first location in Wynwood in 2019 – and has since expanded to Coconut Grove, with locations in Aventura and Doral to open in the coming months. The launch of OMAKAI hand roll bar is the next iteration of the brand, and part of a broader expansion strategy to bring high-quality sushi to all.

Owner Nicolas Sayavedra said, "After nearly five years of building and nurturing the OMAKAI brand, we're excited to expand upon our offerings and innovate with an entirely new concept, OMAKAI hand roll bar. It has been a true team effort and labor of love, and we cannot wait to introduce it to the community."

OMAKAI hand roll bar is open 7 days a week, between 11:30am to 10:30pm from Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30am to 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. No reservations necessary, walk-ins only.

For further information on OMAKAI sushi, visit www.omakai.com or @omakaisushi on Instagram.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE OMAKAI sushi