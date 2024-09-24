OMAKAI sushi Continues Expansion with Full Service Restaurant in Aventura

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMAKAI sushi announces the grand opening of its newest location in Aventura, set to officially open its doors on Saturday, September 28th. While this location previously functioned exclusively as a takeout and delivery concept, it will now be transformed into a full service restaurant, offering the same high-quality, affordable omakase experience as its Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations.

OMAKAI sushi in Aventura

Located at 18831 Biscayne Blvd in Town Center Aventura, this new location can accommodate 74 people between indoor and outdoor seating options, where guests can enjoy OMAKAI's signature omakase dishes in a relaxed, sit-down setting. This expansion builds on the success of the Aventura location's existing takeout and delivery services, which have been operating since late 2020, providing high-quality sushi to the community long before the full dine-in experience became available.

OMAKAI sushi has built its reputation on delivering exceptional omakase at an accessible price point, and this new location will continue to build upon that tradition. The Aventura venue will feature a thoughtfully designed space to complement the culinary artistry that has become a hallmark of the OMAKAI brand.

Following this Aventura opening, OMAKAI sushi will continue its expansion plans by opening another location in Doral by the end of the year, along with a second hand roll bar location in Downtown. This growth trajectory reflects the brand's commitment to serving more of its growing fanbase across South Florida.

CEO Diego Quijada commented, "After several years of serving the Aventura community with our signature Homeakase boxes for takeout and delivery, we're thrilled to provide a full-service dining experience."

Pedro Quijada, Head of Expansion, added, "The opening in Aventura and the upcoming Downtown and Doral locations demonstrate our growth and dedication to providing exceptional sushi experiences. We look forward to bringing our omakase offerings to a broader audience within the Miami community."

The new location will be hosting a soft opening from Saturday, September 21st to Friday, September 27th, offering dinner service only starting at 5pm; reservations are encouraged due to limited seating in this initial phase.

OMAKAI sushi Aventura will be open daily from 11:30am to 10:30pm, Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:30am to 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are available for the dine-in experience, and guests are encouraged to book in advance to secure their preferred dining time.

For more information about OMAKAI sushi and to make a reservation, please visit www.omakai.com or follow @omakaisushi on Instagram. For more information about OMAKAI hand roll bar, please visit www.omakaihandrollbar.com or follow @omakaihandrollbar on Instagram.

