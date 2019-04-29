Oman Aviation Group Brings the Sultanate to the Forefront as a Leading Tourism and Investment Hub

H.E. Ahmed Al-Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications said, "Oman boasts a world-class infrastructure that is increasingly attractive to international investors, which also enables us to position the Sultanate as an aviation hub with worldwide appeal. This will also positively impact the next stage of economic diversifica­tion and development, which ultimately feeds into all sectors." His Excellency added, "Aviation is a key sector for economic growth, and having a clear vision to further develop it will positively im­pact other related sectors like tourism, logistics, as well as agriculture and fisheries."

Today Oman Aviation Group will begin a new chapter in its promotional activities by adopting a distinctive new orange–blue livery and propeller brandmark. The Group chose the dynamic rebrand to epitomize the Sultanate's unmistakable energy and drive. This is in line with the Group's national mandate to bring sustainable value to Oman's economy by shining the spotlight on the country's aviation sector. As a strategic sector developer, Oman Aviation Group plays a pivotal role in developing Oma­ni talent and supporting local SMEs with the aim to grow local aviation-related skill sets and guarantee sustainability of the sector in the Sultanate.

The CEO of Oman Aviation Group, Mustafa Al Hinai, described the rebranding as: "A clear mes­sage that Oman's aviation sector is open for business, and that we are ready to share our story with the world to showcase our potential as a leading regional and global aviation hub." He added, "Our focus is to significantly contribute to Oman's Vision 2040 by developing the sector's business potential and promoting it globally. Our teams work on key national ini­tiatives such as developing airport vicinities, distribution plans, as well as growing sea-to-air cargo capabilities."

In the last year, Oman Aviation Group has seen rapid growth, launching its National Air Cargo Strategy and establishing close links with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to improve the supply chain for fish exports, Oman's second-largest natural resource. In one year time, the Group created more than 980 direct Omani jobs and contributed to supporting nearly 8,000 indirect jobs within the Sultanate. These jobs support an industry that saw more than 1.3 mn additional passengers and 215,000 tons more air cargo travel through Muscat alone. In addition, more than OMR 100 mn in economic efficiencies were directly enabled and delivered with the implementation of various initiatives including Oman Air's transformation strategy. The company has made significant strides towards its 2030 goals.

About Oman Aviation Group

Established in Muscat in February 2018, Oman Aviation Group is a sector developer tasked with empowering the Sultanate of Oman's aviation sector and enabling the tourism and logistics sectors with the aim of stimulating economic revitalization, development and growth. Comprising core business units Oman Air, Oman Airports and Oman Aviation Services, the Group works diligently towards building an integrated aviation ecosystem to lead Omani national interests into the future. As Oman's strategic aviation sector developer, Oman Aviation Group follows a synergistic approach to economic revitalization which includes the development of airport cities and free zones, the advancement of a National Air Cargo Strategy, as well as the ongoing expansion of Oman's flagship airline to attract more international visitors to Oman and to meet the Sultanate's 25-year National Tourism Strategy objectives. Oman Aviation Group is headquartered in Muscat and oversees its core sectors across the Sultanate. Its mission is to "be the value engine of Oman's economic growth by fully unlocking the potential of Omani touristic and logistics connectivity."

