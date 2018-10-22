Oman Express Logistics Market 2018-2022: International Express Dominated the Market in 2017 with Revenue Share of More than 50%

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oman Express Logistics Market Outlook to 2022 - By International and Domestic Express " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Express Segment Dominated Oman Express Logistics Market with a Massive Revenue Share of More than 50% in the year 2017

Oman Express Logistics Market Outlook to 2022 - By International and Domestic Express provides a comprehensive analysis of express logistics services in Oman. The report focuses on overall market size for express logistics in Oman, Oman express logistics market segmentation by international and domestic express and by pricing analysis. The report also covers the overall competitive landscape and growth drivers and the company profiles of major players in the Oman express logistics market. The report concludes with market projection for future for the market described above.

The report facilitate the reader with the identification and in-depth analysis of the existing trends prevalent in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for express logistics companies, e-commerce players, courier companies and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Oman Express Logistics Market Overview and Size

Before coming up of express delivery services, Oman logistics market had normal delivery system which was primarily used for transporting products to final consumers. With the growing commercialization and busier lifestyles of people, the customers felt a requirement of faster delivery. This gave the logistics industry an opportunity to launch a new service vertical named express logistics which was a faster way of delivery compared to the normal delivery. Oman express logistics market was observed to generate healthy revenues in the year 2017, thus growing at a double digit CAGR in the review period 2012-2017



Oman Express Logistics Market Segmentation By International and Domestic Express

The international express segment dominated Oman express logistics market with a massive revenue share of more than 50% in the year 2017. In accordance with Oman e-commerce association, the rapid development of online trading activities has opened great opportunities for express delivery firms in the domestic market. The companies should lay their focus on improving the delivery speed and fees charged in order to compete in the market. The remaining share is captured by domestic express segment. DHL, FedEx, TNT, Aramex are some of the major players that provides international as well as domestic express across Oman



Pricing Analysis

Different companies charges different rates for their express services based on following parameters, Remote Area, Dangerous Goods, Overweight, By EOD delivery or before 12 PM Delivery. A part from these there are several other parameters that are considered by a company before deciding on the price of their service.



Comparative Landscape in Oman Express Logistics Market

The express logistics industry in Oman was witnessed to be moderately concentrated with the presence of major players in primarily international express segment. International express is dominated by DHL Express, followed by global players including FedEx, TNT and UPS Express, while domestic express is dominated by Oman Post.



Oman Express Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

Express Delivery market in Oman is expected to increase at a double digit CAGR during 2018-2022. Growth in the E-commerce market will drive the express delivery market for B2C business segment. Huge growth in B2C parcel market volumes and consumers of e-commerce are now demanding more convenient methods of collecting their parcels as well as more efficient methods of returns.

Majority of the customers prefer express delivery and this scenario is likely to prevail in the coming years, which will result into growth in market. It has also been anticipated that the express market will be majorly driven by the push from Sultanate of Oman Logistics Strategy 2040 (SOLS 2040), a roadmap to increase logistics revenue contribution to Oman's GDP to 10% from current 4.9%.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion

2. Oman Express Logistics Market

2.1. Oman Express Logistics Market Overview and Genesis



3. Oman Express Logistics Market Size, 2012-2017

3.1. By Revenues, 2012-2017



4. Oman Express Logistics Market Segmentation, 2017

4.1. By International and Domestic Express, 2017



5. Pricing Analysis for Oman Express Delivery Market

5.1. DHL Express

5.2. Aramex

5.3. FedEx



6. Comparative Landscape of Major Players Operating in Oman Express Logistics Market

6.1. Competition Scenario in Oman Express Logistics Market

6.2. Strengths and Weakness of Major Express Logistics Companies

6.3. Directory of Major Companies in Oman Express Logistics Market



7. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Oman Express Logistics Market

7.1. DHL Express

7.2. FedEx Oman

7.3. Aramex Oman

7.4. Snapshot on Other Players Operating in Oman Express Logistics Market



8. Oman Express Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

8.1. By International and Domestic Express, 2022



9. Analyst Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Aramex Oman

DHL Oman

FedEx Oman

Oman Post

TNT Oman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrn3lr/oman_express?w=5

