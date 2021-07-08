Oman-Gibson Associates Expands In Texas, Announces Development of Corpus Christi Ambulatory Surgery Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA), a full-service healthcare real estate firm based in Nashville, announces it will develop a 12,000-square-foot, freestanding ambulatory surgery center in Corpus Christi that will specialize in vascular surgeries to treat conditions associated with end-stage kidney disease and peripheral artery disease. The Corpus Christi project is the first of many upcoming projects in the company's Texas development pipeline.

The ambulatory surgery center will include three operating rooms and one procedure room, and provide same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. Scheduled for completion in early 2022, the new facility at 5617 Timbergate Drive will replace a facility located on the campus of Christus Spohn Hospital South. Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners will operate the center in partnership with Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi, which will provide the center's clinical team.

"Further expansion into Texas has been a priority for OGA and it's rewarding to enter the market in partnership with Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular to bring the Corpus Christi community more specialized surgery options close to home," said Bond Oman, CEO, OGA. "Patients with end stage renal disease requiring dialysis often have comorbidities including peripheral artery disease and this advanced ambulatory surgery center will bring leading technology, highly skilled physicians and potentially life-saving surgical options to Corpus Christi."

Environments 4 Health will serve as the architect for the project and APEX Consulting Group is its general contractor.

About OGA: Oman-Gibson Associates, dba OGA, founded in 1991, is a privately owned, full-service health care real estate and development firm based in Nashville. OGA offers a range of real estate services to clients, such as development, project management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. In the past 15 years, OGA has averaged more than $100 million in health care development annually and developed more than 400 properties across 35 states for customers ranging from physician groups, behavioral health groups and national surgery centers to major hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit www.oman-gibson.com.

