Oman IT Market to grow by USD 3.20 billion between 2023 to 2028, Increase in IT consolidation and IT modernization boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oman IT market by type (hardware, software, and IT services), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and application (BFSI, telecommunication, industrial, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the IT market in Oman between 2023 and 2028 is USD 3.20 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Oman 2024-2028

The increase in IT consolidation and IT modernization drives market growth. There is a rise in IT consolidations and IT modernization to improve the operational efficiency of organizations and to achieve economies of scale, which is fuelling the Oman IT market. Moreover, the ever-increasing consolidation of IT infrastructures including data centers and networking systems in organizations is forcing C-suite executives to implement advanced IT service delivery models such as shared and managed IT services. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

A shortage of skilled professionals hinders the market growth. Factors such as fewer people opting for specialized medical fields and lack of sufficient investments are a common consensus among IT service providers worldwide that acquiring and retaining qualified professionals and fresh talent is leading to a shortage of skilled professionals. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth.

The IT market in Oman is segmented by type (hardware, software, and IT services), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and application (BFSI, telecommunication, industrial, and others)

The market growth of the hardware segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for virtualization, which eliminates the need for organizations to invest in hardware fuel the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the demand for hardware from various industries, such as electronics, is growing as the demand for infrastructure and automation is growing which is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the IT market in Oman:

ACS Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., CrimsonLogic Pte. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Muse Technologies Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Oman IT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 3.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.38 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACS Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., CrimsonLogic Pte. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Muse Technologies Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

