Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 885 Million in 2022: Ken Research

- The improving customs process will also affect the market in a positive manner

Under the SOLS 2040, the government has developed logistics sector to support the small and mid-sized companies which are involved in freight movement and warehousing business to handle the freight in a better way. In particular, logistics facilities, such as warehouses and container freight stations, are being developed in user-friendly way, as they are being developed along the highways and closer from either ports or manufacturing plants. The connection of major port towns with the industrial centers through the railway is going to provide an alternative means of freight forwarding thus making the industry more competitive in the coming future.

Oman's customs and regulatory practices have been observed to be supportive for the growth of logistics sector. Although Oman's customs procedures are currently being modernized, delays are still common. These have largely been attributed to a number of inefficient, manual customs processes, including cargo inspections that have attracted criticism for lacking in both transparency and consistency. According to a number of leading logistics companies, Oman's customs requirements are not as quick and flexible as those in other GCC countries.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding, Express Delivery, Warehousing Services, Cold Storage, Third Party Logistics and Value-Added Services" believe that capacity expansion, government introducing modern warehouses, Tie ups with E-Commerce Players, Introduction of more stringent Regulations will aid the market. FTAs and improved infrastructure in the country will have positive impact on market.

Oman Logistics and Warehousing market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 5% during the period 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered

Oman Logistics Market

- Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

- Comparative Analysis of Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market with Global Logistics and Warehousing Market

- Cross Comparison of Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market with GCC countries

- Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

- Value Chain Analysis in Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

- Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Size

- Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation

- Oman Freight Forwarding Market Size

- Oman Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by freight movement

- Oman Normal Delivery

- Oman Express Delivery

- Oman International Freight Forwarding Companies

- Oman Domestic Freight Forwarding Companies

- Competition Scenario in Oman Freight Forwarding Market

- Analyst Recommendation for Oman Freight Forwarding Market

- Oman Freight Forwarding Market Future

- Oman Warehousing Market Introduction and Size, 2012-2017

- Oman Warehousing Market Value Chain

- Number of Warehouses in Oman

- Oman International Warehousing Companies

- Oman Domestic Warehousing Companies

- Oman Warehousing Market by Business Model

- Competition Scenario in Oman Warehousing Market

- Analyst Recommendation for Oman Warehousing Market

- Oman Warehousing Market Future

- Oman Express Logistics Market Introduction and Size

- Pricing Analysis for Oman Express Delivery Market

- Oman International Express Logistics Market

- Oman Domestic Express Logistics Market

- Competition Scenario in Oman Express Logistics Market

- Analyst Recommendation for Oman Express Logistics Market

- Oman Express Logistics Market Future

- Oman Cold Chain Market Size

- Oman Cold Transport Market

- Oman Cold Storage Market

- Competition Scenario in Oman Cold Chain Market

- Analyst Recommendation for Oman Cold Chain Market

- Oman Cold Chain Market Future

- Decision Making Process for Oman Cold Chain Companies

- Heat Map of Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

- Future Technological Trends in Oman Cold Storage Market

Companies Covered:

Oman Freight Forwarding Market

- CEVA Logistics Gett

- Oman Shipping Company SAOC

- Badar Shipping Agencies

- Pentagon Freight Services

- Sohar Shipping Transport and Trading Agencies

- Majan Shipping

- Ships Agency and International Logistics (SHIPCO)

- Allied Logistics

- BHT Logistics

- Muscat International Shipping & Logistics

- Bahwan Logistic

- Oryx Logistics

- Avvashya CCI Logistics

- GAC logistics

- Enhance Oman Logistics

- Logwin Logistics

- Golden Global Logistics

- DHL Express

- Aramex Oman

- TNT Express

- Oman Post

- FedEx Oman

- ILS Logistics

- Agility Logistics ( Oman )

- Al Madina Logistics

Products Covered:

Oman logistics and warehousing market by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services)

logistics and warehousing market by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services) Oman freight forwarding market by Freight Movement (Sea, Road and Air)

freight forwarding market by Freight Movement (Sea, Road and Air) Normal and Express Delivery

International and Domestic Freight Forwarding

Flow Corridors (Asian Countries, European Countries, North American Countries, GCC and Others)

International and Domestic Companies

Oman Warehousing Market by Region (Muscat and Others)

End User (Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Electronics and Others)

International and Domestic Companies

Business Model (Industrial Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others)

Oman Express Logistics market by Domestic Express and International Express

Oman Cold chain Logistics market by Cold Storage and Cold Transport

Industries (Meat and Seafood, Poultry and Eggs, Confectionaries and Others)

Contractor and Logistics Owned

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/oman-logistics-market-research-report/142300-100.html

