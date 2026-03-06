Omar and Raynya Simmons Honored with IFA's 2025 Ronald E. Harrison Diversity Award

Recognition honors their commitment to expanding access to franchise ownership and creating lasting diversity in franchising

BOSTON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omar and Raynya Simmons of Exaltare Capital Management, franchise leaders, investors, and advocates for inclusive franchise ownership, have received the 2025 Ronald E. Harrison Diversity Award from the International Franchise Association (IFA). The award honors individuals who demonstrate a sustained commitment to educating, engaging, and recruiting members of traditionally underrepresented communities into the franchising community.

Meet the Simmons

Omar and Raynya Simmons

Omar Simmons is the Founder and President of Exaltare Capital Management (ECM), a Boston-based private equity firm with a diversified portfolio of franchise and multi-unit businesses. Across his investment and operating platforms, he is the largest franchisee of The Good Feet Store and a leading franchisee of Urban Air Adventure Park. He is also the Founder, former CEO, and Executive Chairman of ECP-PF, a development group that became one of the largest Planet Fitness franchise platforms in North America.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Uni K Wax, a female-founded, all-natural waxing franchise brand with more than 30 years in the industry, where he is guiding the company's next phase of strategic national expansion under refreshed leadership.

Raynya Simmons is a marketing and public relations professional, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She helped grow one of the nation's largest Planet Fitness franchise platforms alongside her husband and continues to lend strategic marketing support to Exaltare Capital Management. Raynya previously served the City of Boston during the Menino administration and built her advertising foundation at Leo Burnett's Vigilante agency and Burrell Communications Group in Chicago. Passionate about mentorship, faith, and service, she is committed to creating meaningful opportunities that empower others to thrive.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the IFA. Franchising is one of the most effective vehicles for wealth creation, community impact, and employment growth," said the Simmons. "Diversity in franchising is not just an initiative, it is essential to the strength, innovation, and long-term success of our industry. We believe expanding access to franchise ownership creates economic mobility, strengthens communities, and ensures that opportunity is available to talented entrepreneurs from all backgrounds."

Expanding Access Through the Franchise Ascension Initiative (FAI)

Inspired by their own journey in franchising and a desire to pay it forward, the Simmons founded the IFA Foundation's Franchise Ascension Initiative (FAI) in 2024. The program is designed to "narrow the wealth gap by catalyzing diversity in franchise ownership," equipping individuals from underrepresented and economically disadvantaged communities with mentorship, education, and financial support to become franchise owners.

The Simmons contributed a significant amount of seed funding and helped raise over $2 million to support the initiative. They continue to serve as mentors for dozens of graduates and current participants in the program's pipeline.

Applications for the next FAI class are now open. Interested candidates can learn more and apply here.

"There are few people more dedicated to uplifting underrepresented communities through franchising than Omar and Raynya Simmons," said IFA President and CEO Matt Haller. "Taking an idea to pay it forward and turning it into a program that has now put dozens of individuals on the path to franchise ownership is nothing short of remarkable. Their vision has helped make franchising more accessible by allowing more people regardless of their background to become franchise owners and will change lives and communities for generations to come."

About Exaltare Capital

Exaltare Capital Management LLC, headquartered in Boston and founded in 2012, is a private investment firm led by Omar Simmons. The firm specializes in consumer-oriented, multi-unit, and franchise investments, partnering with lower middle market companies at strategic inflection points. Since its founding, Exaltare has completed 4 platforms and scores of add-on transactions in multi-unit and franchised businesses, representing over 200 individual locations and more than $900 million in capital. For more information, please visit https://exaltarecapital.com/.

