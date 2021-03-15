Omar Brown Named VP, People & Culture Officer At Big Ten Conference

"Omar is a talented, strategic and insightful business leader who is gifted in building organizational culture while empowering people," said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. "I look forward to working collaboratively with Omar to create a best-in-class environment within the Big Ten Conference office."

Brown brings a people-centric approach to the conference, leveraging his strengths in communications, organizational design, and change management, to modernize traditional human resource practices. He will serve as a strategic people advisor to Commissioner Warren.

Prior to joining Big Ten Conference, Brown was an organizational transformation leader in Deloitte's Human Capital Consulting practice. There, he helped companies navigate through the complex people and process issues associated with business transformation.

Throughout his career, Brown has served organizations such as the University of Illinois system, the Chicago Transit Authority and the City of Chicago. He holds a master's degree in public policy from Northwestern University, a master's degree in business administration from Loyola University Chicago, and a bachelor's degree from Northeastern Illinois.

