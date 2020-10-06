Omar Troncoso Joins Kearney's Consumer Practice in Mexico

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Kearney today announced the appointment of Omar Troncoso as a new partner in its Consumer Practice in Mexico. Mr. Troncoso brings to Kearney more than a decade of management consulting and retail industry experience with Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, and, most recently, EY.

Mr. Troncoso has led more than 45 major due diligence, post-merger integrations and sell-side diligence engagements on merger and acquisition transactions. During his career, he has developed deep relationships with some of the largest beer, spirits, soft drinks, and other retailers in Mexico. His innovative approaches to leveraging technology improved route-to-market networks in seven consumer packaged goods companies in Latin America and he worked extensively developing sales force effectiveness and efficiency in the region.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Omar Troncoso to Kearney," said Greg Portell, lead partner in Kearney's global Consumer Practice. "Omar has a strong track record of proven success in pricing, M&A, organizational transformation, and other areas working with both retail and CPG companies. And, his profound and deep understanding of market forces and players in Mexico, Central and Latin America, and globally make him an invaluable addition not just in the Americas, but worldwide."

Mr. Troncoso has also led multiple multinational store improvement execution projects across several classes of trade as well as multinational pricing strategy and revenue growth management projects for both CPG companies and retailers.

"Route-to-market is changing dramatically for consumer companies—the rise of digital across the value chain and the need for speed and flexibility to meet the consumer's expectations are creating unique challenges for each client to solve," says Mr. Troncoso. "It's an exciting time to join Kearney, a global firm with deep supply chain, consumer, and retail expertise."

Kearney continues to expand its Consumer Practice to help clients meet increasingly complex challenges and adjust to evolving consumer demands. Mr. Troncoso will bring valuable experience and insights to the group, which will continue to expand in the months ahead.

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. Learn more at Kearney.com .

Media contact: Ellie Johnson/Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

646-808-3664/646-808-3646

SOURCE Kearney