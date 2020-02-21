Omarion Is Back With Hit New Single Can You Hear Me? Featuring T-Pain

The hypnotic track layered with Omarion 's unmistakable signature vocals and T-Pain's energetic verse arrives shortly before he hits the road and headlines the mega-popular Millennium Tour 2020 where fans will get to see the world-class entertainer perform it live for the first time.

Omarion has the Midas touch when it comes to delivering hit records; with numerous chart-topping albums and multi-platinum selling singles already under his belt, Can You Hear Me? is proving to follow the same course as fans around the world stream, download, and share the T-Pain and Mike Hector produced banger.

2020 is already shaping up to be a huge year for Omarion. Not only is he days away from launching his headlining run on The Millennium Tour 2020 which kicks off on February 29th, and readying his fifth studio album, the James Fauntleroy produced, Passport, Omarion has also just announced an exclusive partnership with The Zeus Network to distribute new and existing content, kicking off with the first Millennium Tour Live. Fans who didn't get to experience the record breaking reunion tour on it's box-office-shattering limited engagement run last year, will get to immerse themselves via Zeus' streaming platform.

As Omarion stepped into his 20th year in entertainment in this year, he shows no signs of slowing down. Stay tuned for more big news from Omarion coming soon!

Keep Up With Omarion:

www.Instagram.com/Omarion

www.Twitter.com/Omarion

www.Facebook.com/Omarion

SOURCE Omarion Worldwide