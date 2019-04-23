Omax Health Launches O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil for Women
All-natural CBD arousal oil elevates pleasure in the bedroom with a delicious, edible formula
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omax Health today announced the launch of O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil, the first product in their new CBD based sexual wellness line. Formulated specifically for women, the natural oil promotes increased arousal and stimulation with a unique blend of botanicals including full-spectrum CBD.
O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil is made with luxurious, liquid coconut oil (MCT) and CBD, plus kava root, peppermint, cinnamon, ginger and vanilla, which combine to create a warming and tingling effect that relaxes the body.
The gentle formula is natural, pH balanced, and completely non-toxic with no harsh chemicals so it's safe and 100% edible.
"Sexual health is such an important part of overall health and wellness," says Dr. Amy Killen, an anti-aging and regenerative medicine physician. "O-Shot arousal oil is a game changer for women as it naturally helps stimulate circulation and blood flow resulting in an increase in libido and sexual pleasure."
Omax Health, a leader in science-based nutraceuticals, has continued to grow its CBD-based health & wellness products to support its "life to the max" mission. CBD product lines include sleep and stress support, advanced pain management, and sexual health.
O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil (1 oz / 30 mL) retails for $39.95 and is available at www.Omaxhealth.com April 16, 2019. Wholesale inquiries should be directed to sales@omaxhealth.com.
ABOUT OMAX® HEALTH
Omax® Health is a science-based nutraceuticals company focused on developing premium quality supplements including Omax3® The Ultra-Pure Omega-3 Supplement, that has become an industry leader in high concentration omega-3 products. Founded in 2008, Omax® Health has since expanded to a global health and wellness company committed to delivering exceptionally pure, concentrated, and third-party tested products that are trusted by thousands of consumers, athletes, and healthcare practitioners. Omax Health's products are designed to optimize health, performance and vitality so you can live life to the max. They can be found at www.OmaxHealth.com #lifetothemax
For more information, to request samples or an interview with spokesperson/medical expert, please contact Dalyn A. Miller at 617-504-6869 or via email at Dalyn@DalynMillerPR.com
SOURCE Omax Health
