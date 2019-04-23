Omax Health Launches O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil for Women

The gentle formula is natural, pH balanced, and completely non-toxic with no harsh chemicals so it's safe and 100% edible.

"Sexual health is such an important part of overall health and wellness," says Dr. Amy Killen, an anti-aging and regenerative medicine physician. "O-Shot arousal oil is a game changer for women as it naturally helps stimulate circulation and blood flow resulting in an increase in libido and sexual pleasure."

Omax Health, a leader in science-based nutraceuticals, has continued to grow its CBD-based health & wellness products to support its "life to the max" mission. CBD product lines include sleep and stress support, advanced pain management, and sexual health.

O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil (1 oz / 30 mL) retails for $39.95 and is available at www.Omaxhealth.com April 16, 2019. Wholesale inquiries should be directed to sales@omaxhealth.com.

ABOUT OMAX® HEALTH

Omax® Health is a science-based nutraceuticals company focused on developing premium quality supplements including Omax3® The Ultra-Pure Omega-3 Supplement, that has become an industry leader in high concentration omega-3 products. Founded in 2008, Omax® Health has since expanded to a global health and wellness company committed to delivering exceptionally pure, concentrated, and third-party tested products that are trusted by thousands of consumers, athletes, and healthcare practitioners. Omax Health's products are designed to optimize health, performance and vitality so you can live life to the max. They can be found at www.OmaxHealth.com #lifetothemax

