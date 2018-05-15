Omax® Health Launches Omax3 Ultra-Pure Max Recovery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omax® Health, a leading nutraceuticals brand dedicated to creating products that help people live Life to the Max, announces the release of Omax3 Ultra-Pure Max Recovery. The powerhouse omega-3 supplement is optimized to improve joint, heart and brain health while supporting inflammatory response to help athletes recover faster and get back in the game. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3918552/)

Max Recovery contains 2,000 mg of omega-3 per serving in a patented formula developed by Yale University-affiliated scientists called ProResolv™. The ProResolv formula delivers a highly concentrated dose of omega-3 EPA, which is responsible for producing anti-inflammatory effects that aid in reducing, joint and muscle inflammation in the body.

"We are excited to be able to offer Max Recovery, which is a clinical strength omega-3 supplement that is backed by science and works to speed up muscle recovery time, support muscle protein synthesis and reduce risk of overuse injuries," said Evan DeMarco, chief marketing officer and product innovator at Omax® Health. "Post-exercise recovery is an extremely important stage of any training regimen, and if the body does not recover fully before continuing to work out, our risk of injury increases drastically."

Like all Omax® Health products, Max Recovery is exceptionally concentrated with 93.9 percent omega-3, more than three times the concentration of the top-selling over-the-counter omega-3 supplement. Max Recovery is also NSF Certified for Sport, which ensures the omega-3 meets strict guidelines for professional athletes, coaches and customers, and is twice-tested by independent labs for quality and potency.

Max Recovery is available in a pack of 60 and retails for $59.95. The easy-to-swallow soft gel capsules are sealed in pharmaceutical-grade blister packs, ensuring freshness in each dose. For more information, please visit max.omaxhealth.com.

For all press/media inquiries, please contact Kelsey Kearns at Stanton & Company at kelsey@stanton-company.com.

ABOUT OMAX® HEALTH

Omax® Health is a leading nutraceuticals company focused on developing premium, science-based supplements including Omax3®, The Ultra-Pure Omega-3 Supplement that has become the industry leader in omega-3 products. Founded in 2010 by Yale-affiliated scientists, Omax® Health has since expanded to a global health and wellness company committed to delivering exceptionally pure, concentrated and third-party tested products that are trusted by thousands of consumers, athletes and healthcare practitioners. Omax Health's products are designed to optimize health and vitality so you can live your life to the max. For additional information, please visit www.omaxhealth.com.

Related Images

image1.png

omax3-max-recovery.png

Omax3 Max Recovery

Related Links

Max Recovery Website

Omax Health Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omax-health-launches-omax3-ultra-pure-max-recovery-300648351.html

SOURCE Omax Health

Related Links

http://www.omaxhealth.com

