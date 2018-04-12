Omax® Health Officially Unveils Cognitive Boost At A4M Spring World Congress

The star ingredient blend is a combination of Alpha & Omega™, which helps your neurons fire more rapidly to improve your mind-body connection. The dual-action technology combines two essential brain health nutrients, Omega-3 DHA and Alpha GPC, in a breakthrough formula that is supported by more than three decades of clinical research.

"Brain health is top of mind for everyone – from students to moms, gamers, professionals and seniors," said Kristin Chadwick, President & CEO of Omax Health. "The process of aging, combined with overwhelming stress, eating on the go, sedentary lifestyles and technology overload, puts a huge amount of stress on our bodies every day. Omax Cognitive Boost is a safe and effective way to naturally boost your brain's function, supporting a better brain for life."

The product will be officially unveiled at the A4M (The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine) Spring World Congress, an annual gathering of healthcare practitioners and providers working toward advancing technology that can detect, prevent and ultimately treat aging-related diseases while optimizing the human aging process. Dr. Joseph Maroon, neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers, author and triathlete will also be in attendance to speak on behalf of the brand.

In addition to the introduction of Cognitive Boost, Omax Health will also preview their groundbreaking supplement, Stress Relief with CBD, designed to alleviate stress, calm the mind and relieve pain without the side effects of feeling drowsy or tired.

Cognitive Boost is available in a pack of 60 and retails for $49.95. The easy-to-swallow soft gel capsules are sealed in pharmaceutical-grade blister-packs, ensuring freshness in each dose and are NSF Tested and Certified. To purchase Cognitive Boost, visit www.omaxboost.com.

Omax® Health is a leading nutraceuticals company focused on developing premium, science-based supplements including Omax3®, The Ultra-Pure Omega-3 Supplement that has become the industry leader in omega-3 products. Founded in 2010 by Yale-affiliated scientists, Omax® Health has since expanded to a global health and wellness company committed to delivering exceptionally pure, concentrated, and third-party tested products that are trusted by thousands of consumers, athletes, and healthcare practitioners. Omax Health's products are designed to optimize health and vitality so you can live your life to the max.

