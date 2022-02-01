Omayra Quintana's new book "Design, Government and Paternity" is an endearing read on God's perfect fatherhood

Omayra Quintana, a native of Puerto Rico, a graduate of BS in Nursing, a loving mother to her three precious children, a fervent believer of God, has completed her new book "Design, Government and Paternity": a page-turning prose that presents God as someone who is faithful to His promises. It is a wonderful read showing God's perfect fatherhood. If only everyone allows Him to be in their lives, their lives will surely be filled with immense joy.

Quintana shares, "This book will help you understand how to live as a son and not as a day laborer. From the beginning, God's plan was always that we be heirs, rulers and not slaves of our own sin, that we be stewards of the entire earth. In Eden was established God's perfect and irrefutable plan for man, the original design of the Father, the authority of divine government, and the fatherhood of an Abba Father. God is the architect par excellence and he designed plans for man, plans that man over time was corrupting, distorting and accommodating for his own benefit."

Published by Page Publishing, Omayra Quintana's insightful piece is a great spiritual food one must consume. The book is very particular in reminding everyone of God's immeasurable love. Despite the betrayal of Adam and Eve, God has continued to call His children with love and patience. He hasn't given up in making His people remember their original design and understand the depths of His kingdom.

Omayra Quintana has received the infinite blessing of the Creator and now, she is generous enough to share that blessing to everyone.

