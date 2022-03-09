OMAZE AND REBUILDING TOGETHER ANNOUNCE WINNER OF $4.3M LOS ANGELES DREAM HOME

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Omaze, the leading fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes to support charities, together with Rebuilding Together announced the winner of the $4.3M Dream House in Los Angeles. The winner, Carrie C. from Glendale, won a five bedroom, six bathroom, nearly 6,000 square-foot home in the heart of Los Angeles. The Omaze LA Dream House experience raised more than $800,000 in grants that will support Rebuilding Together, to further their mission to provide essential home and community repairs to low-income families at no cost to them in Los Angeles and across the country.

Funds raised by this experience will be granted to Rebuilding Together by Charities Aid Foundation America to support essential home repairs in Downtown Los Angeles, where Rebuilding Together of the City of Angels has been working within the community for several years. With the funds granted, Rebuilding together will also be able to repair 70 homes. The repair work started in Los Angeles in February during Kickoff to Rebuild, Rebuilding Together's annual Super Bowl sanctioned event and will continue throughout 2022 in other football cities across the country.

"Making dreams come true for people like Carrie and the people getting refurbished homes from Rebuilding Together is the ripple effect we strive to create at Omaze," said Matt Pohlson, co-founder & CEO, Omaze. "We try to offer an approach to fundraising that enables more people to get involved and make giving fun and easy."

"The support we are receiving from Omaze comes at a critical time when having a safe place to call home is essential to our well-being," said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "The repairs we will be making will keep our neighbors safely in their homes and will increase their physical and mental health."

Rebuilding Together and Omaze share a passion for the Los Angeles community. Omaze's headquarters are in LA, and they recognize how much organizations like Rebuilding Together are making a difference in their hometown.

When the sweepstakes launched in November 2021, Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams partnered with Omaze and used his platform to increase awareness and support Rebuilding Together. Sebastian stated, "I'm so excited to team up with Omaze to bring awareness to this cause and allow someone the chance to win this epic home. Most of all, I love that this is helping those in need around our local community."

A video walk-thru of the home is available HERE . A video of the surprise winner announcement is available HERE . A video story of a Rebuilding Together neighbors who received repairs through the Omaze partnership is available HERE . Additional high-resolution images are available upon request.

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org .

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Through the Omaze platform, the Omaze community has raised over $150M to support over 400 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. Omaze experiences raise funds for Charities Aid Foundation America ("CAF America"), a US-registered, 501(c)(3) public charity, who then grants the donations, minus experience fees and costs, to the nonprofit(s) identified for an applicable experience. To learn more and donate, please visit omaze.com .

