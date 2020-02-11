Omaze Announces First Miami Dream Home Sweepstakes

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaze, the online fundraising platform that offers incredible experiences to support causes around the world announced today one of their biggest opportunities yet. The chance to win a sprawling waterfront dream home in a highly desirable gated area of Miami, and over two thousand additional prizes including a BMW X3, Tesla Model 3 and six day trip to the Maldives.

By visiting omaze.com/home, Florida residents and their friends and family from participating states can enter for their chance to win amazing prizes. Donations will go to Charities Aid Foundation America (CAFA) to help fund critical cancer research through a grant to the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) which supports Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth -- the University of Miami Health System. Funds will help support initiatives like pushing innovative clinical trials through and developing new experimental and potentially lifesaving treatments.

To help raise as much as possible for the cause, Dolphins legend Dan Marino has teamed up with Omaze to create this video that shows his fans around the five bed, four bath waterfront home, complete with a pool, private dock, wine cellar and all the amenities one lucky winner could need. One randomly selected grand prize winner can choose to accept the home or a $1M cash alternative.

The campaign launched today, February 11, and runs through May 14, 2020. By entering the Omaze Dream Home Giveaway and making a donation to Charities Aid Foundation America (CAFA), you'll help support cancer research conducted by people like Dr. Jaime Merchan, Director of the Clinical Phase I program at Sylvester. His research makes it possible to move innovative clinical trials from the laboratory to the bedside of patients who have severe malignancies and need experimental treatments by looking into new immunotherapeutic agents to help fight cancerous tumors. Every donation made through the giveaway goes to CAFA to support the DCC. Visit omaze.com/home to learn more and enter for your chance to win.

For videos showcasing the dream home as well as photos, please see below:

Video with Dan Marino: here

Video with Omaze CEO and co-founder Matt Pohlson: here

Photos of the home: here

ABOUT OMAZE

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes in support of critical causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for more than 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries.

ABOUT DOLPHINS CANCER CHALLENGE

The DCC was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC's mission is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester, South Florida's only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center. Sylvester is now among the top cancer centers in the United States and joins a highly select group as one of only two NCI-designated cancer centers in the state of Florida and one of just 71 across the nation. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $32.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. For additional information visit www.DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

SOURCE Omaze