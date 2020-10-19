Omaze Announces Orlando House Sweepstakes To Help Support Epilepsy Treatment

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaze, the online fundraising platform that offers experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world, announced today that they will be offering the chance for one lucky winner to own a sprawling 5,000 square foot Orlando dream home, or get $1M cash. Every donation provides the chance to win, and supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, located right in Orlando.

By visiting home.omaze.com, Florida residents and their friends and family around the world can enter for their chance to win Florida contemporary custom residence in addition to prizes including a Ford Mustang Convertible, Marriott Vacation Package, or a Tesla Model 3. The home, custom built by Jorge Ulibarri and designed by Karen LeBlanc, features 6 beds, 5 baths, and an indoor/outdoor al fresco living features, perfect for all Florida weather. The home is complete with a stunning resort-style outdoor pool and fully equipped outdoor kitchen, 1 acre of property, a 22 ft tall fireplace, wine room, elegant double island chef's kitchen and so much more. Located in a private community within the very desirable Lake Mary area, this home truly has everything.

Donations support Orlando Health Arnold Palmer, a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, through a grant from CAF America. At Orlando Health Arnold Palmer, plans are underway for a new state-of-the-art Epilepsy Monitoring Unit. Epilepsy currently affects over 400,000 children across the country. The unit will offer comprehensive, coordinated care for a broad range of pediatric neurological disorders, using a multi-disciplinary team and innovative treatment options, under the supervision of Dr. Luis Bello-Espinosa, the hospital's Chief of Pediatric Neurology.

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer cares for more than 2,000 children with epilepsy each year. With the new unit in place, this number is expected to double, if not triple, in the coming years. The critical funding raised through this house sweepstakes will help enable the doctors, nurses and staff to continue their life-saving work.

The campaign launched today, October 19, 2020, and runs through March 5, 2021 at 11:59pm PST. Donations support this critical work in the Orlando area through Omaze's relationship with Charities Aid Foundation America (CAFA). Visit home.omaze.com to learn more and enter for your chance to win.

Please see here for a video tour of the home.

ABOUT OMAZE

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes in support of critical causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for more than 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries. All donations are paid to Charities Aid Foundation of America ("CAF America"), an IRS-recognized, U.S. public charity to be distributed accordingly.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital at www.CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

ABOUT ORLANDO HEALTH ARNOLD PALMER HOSPITAL for CHILDREN

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children is a 156-bed facility dedicated exclusively to the needs of children. Located in Orlando, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer provides expertise in pediatric specialties such as cardiac care, craniomaxillofacial surgery, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, pulmonology and sports medicine. The Bert Martin's Champions for Children Emergency Department & Trauma Center at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer is part of the only Level One Trauma Center in the area, and is the first facility in Central Florida to provide emergency care exclusively for pediatric patients. Visit www.arnoldpalmerhospital.com to learn more about all of our specialties.

ABOUT CAF AMERICA

Since 1992, CAF America's core mission has been to enable cross-border giving by Americans to validated charities and charitable projects across the world. Through donor-advised giving and our industry-leading organizational validation protocols, we enable our donors to make strategic, cost-effective, and tax-advantaged gifts while reducing the risk, reputation exposure, and administrative burden associated with cross-border giving.

SOURCE Omaze