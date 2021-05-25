Omaze Launches $1.9M Luxury Austin House to Support Folds of Honor

Until October 10, participants have a chance to win a ~$1.9 million home in Austin's coveted Travis Heights neighborhood, or a cash alternative. The 3,235-sq-ft modern home built by Urban ATX has four sun-drenched bedrooms and four bathrooms, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, a deck off the open-concept kitchen, a spacious living room and more.

Learn more and take a tour of what could be your future home here. Additional high-resolution images are available upon request.

"Austin is one of America's most dynamic cities and was the perfect location for our next dream house. This home is truly spectacular and will make one lucky winner's dreams come true, while also supporting our long-time friends at Folds of Honor. We anticipate customers will find this to be one of our most popular offerings to date, and are thrilled to be able to support the veteran community in this way." -- Matt Pohlson, CEO and Co-Founder of Omaze.

Every donation supports Folds of Honor in its mission to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members. Folds of Honor has already provided over 500 scholarships in the Austin area to date, which have helped to ease some of the financial burden of education during unimaginably difficult times for families.

"Our long-standing collaboration with Omaze has already raised $1.6 million and helped provide scholarships to 320 widows and children of brave service men and women across the U.S. We believe in honoring the sacrifices of military veterans by supporting their families, and know that this Austin house giveaway will have an incredible impact for so many within the veteran community." -- Ben Leslie, EVP of Folds of Honor.

Donations raised from this sweepstakes will continue to bring funds and awareness to this important cause. The giveaway runs through October 10, 2021. For more information, to enter for your chance to win, or to read the full rules please visit www.omaze.com/austin.

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Through the Omaze platform, people from more than 180 countries have made donations that support over 400 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. Omaze has raised more than $150M for causes to date, and was named to the 2020 list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

This experience raises funds for Charities Aid Foundation America ("CAF America"), a US-registered, 501(c)(3) public charity. 100% of donations for this experience go to CAF America, which will then grant the donations, minus the experience fees and costs, to Folds of Honor

SOURCE Omaze

Related Links

http://www.omaze.com/austin

