Omaze Reaches $100 Million Fundraising Goal

By offering the chance to win a walk on role in Star Wars, wine tasting with Jennifer Lawrence, or a custom made Aston Martin with just $10, new audiences are engaged that may not otherwise be contributing to these critical causes. These campaigns have inspired donations from more than 180 countries, and this type of reach creates entirely new streams of income for charities that can be immediately put to use. As stated by one of these nonprofit partners, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles:

"We're a health care provider first and foremost. Roughly one thousand patients walk through our doors every day, and caring for them is our primary job," said Dinah Stephens, Senior Director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. "Partnering with an organization like Omaze allows us to tap into opportunities and fundraising potential in a way that's minimally staff intensive, letting us keep our focus and our resources where they are needed most."

This model works because Omaze is uniquely positioned to tap into today's cultural moments and create meaning around them. Proven by campaigns like those supporting Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Omaze fills a unique need for talent and brands to be a part of something meaningful and to engage their audiences around it. Looking forward, Omaze aims to harness that energy and enthusiasm to see its long-term vision come to life - a world where every audience creates impact.

The future of the company is based on continuing to challenge conventional thinking around what's possible in fundraising. In the past year Omaze completed a $12 million Series B round led by FirstMark Capital, which supported the expansion of in-house tech, data science, social media and content capabilities. These investments allowed Omaze to scale the services it believes drive the most value to donors. This includes deepening partnerships within the film, tv, music and sports verticals, expanding into new areas with food, travel, gaming, authors, and business leaders, and launching a brand partnership practice.

Reaching $100 million is the first big milestone in the company's quest to make giving effortless and rewarding, creating a world in which nonprofits focus on what they do best - serving their mission.

Omaze makes giving fun and easy by offering donors around the world the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and purchase exclusive merchandise to support critical causes. Omaze campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for nearly 400 charities with donations from over 180 countries. Omaze is a for-profit company that collects a 20% fee on net raises from experience-driven campaigns. For more information, please visit omaze.com.

