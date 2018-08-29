OMB Super Circular Training Coming to Denver in October

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known grants management authority and attorney Brian Tipton will teach a two-day course in Denver on October 11 and 12, 2018, explaining the Office of Management and Budget's Uniform Grants Guidance (also commonly called the OMB Super Circular). The "Navigating the OMB Super Circular" course, sponsored by Nonprofit Law Training, will explain the administrative rules, cost principles, and audit standards that apply to all types of recipients and subrecipients of federal grant funds. Mr. Tipton is a nationally sought presenter on both nonprofit and grants management topics, but this will be the first time that he has presented the Super Circular training course in Denver. The training will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown. Full details and registration information can be found on the Nonprofit Law Training website at http://www.nonprofitlawtraining.com.

The Navigating the OMB Super Circular grants management training course will be held in Denver, Colorado, on October 11 and 12, 2018. A panoramic view of Denver, the location for the Navigating the OMB Super Circular grants management training on October 11-12, 2018.

The OMB's Uniform Grants Guidance and the implementing rules adopted by federal funding sources provide the basic requirements that most grantees and subgrantees must follow in operating programs and spending grant funds. Tipton's "Navigating the OMB Super Circular" training will cover the requirements of the Uniform Grants Guidance at each phase in the grant life cycle. The course will explain pre-award considerations, award performance, and after-the-award requirements.

During the two-day Super Circular training course, participants will learn about financial management standards, procurement rules, subaward requirements, property management, direct and indirect costs, time and effort documentation, recordkeeping, close out procedures, funding source remedies, and audits, among other topics. "The goal of the training," Mr. Tipton said, "is to provide grants professionals with the information they need to manage their grants effectively and avoid major pitfalls."

Tipton noted that, although the OMB's Uniform Grants Guidance is still relatively new, it has been amended several times. "The Uniform Grants Guidance or Super Circular was never intended to be a static document," Tipton said. He continued, "The rules have changed, and this has created confusion among grantees and increased the risk of noncompliance. Unfortunately, even unintentional noncompliance with grant requirements can result in being forced to repay previously expended funds or in losing future grant funding. In some cases, criminal prosecution is also a real possibility." As a practicing attorney, in addition to being an authority on Federal and state grants, Tipton has observed that, together with strong internal policies and procedures, frequent training is the key to preventing compliance issues for most grant-funded organizations.

Registration is currently open for the "Navigating the OMB Super Circular" training in Denver. An early bird discount is available through September 12, 2018, which is also the hotel reservation deadline. For more information about the conference, including how to register, please visit Nonprofit Law Training at http://www.nonprofitlawtraining.com.

About Brian Tipton:

Brian Tipton is a practicing attorney, consultant, and trainer, who works with nonprofits, grant-funded entities, and other tax-exempt organizations throughout the United States. Currently, in addition to providing training solutions through Nonprofit Law Training, he is Managing Director with The Private Client Law Group, P.C., in Atlanta, where he heads the firm's nonprofit and charitable solutions practice.

