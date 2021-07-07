OMB Valves Chooses Infor for Digitization of Processes in the Cloud

VIMERCATE, Italy, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today has announced that OMB Valves, the Italian manufacturer of valves for the oil & gas, power, shipbuilding, and aerospace sectors, will implement Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise as its core technology platform. OMB's vision is to digitize its complex business processes and unify its management strategy over the entire group. This ambitious project will be managed by Infor partner Lutech CDM.

Founded by Roberto Brevi in 1973 and based in Cenate Sotto, Bergamo, OMB Valves now has over 500 employees and seven production plants in Italy, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Long-term vision, technological excellence, and local commitment are the values that inspire the group every day to offer high-quality products and services to all major industrial applications.

OMB Valves' previous ERP system has undergone numerous customizations and modifications to support the exponential growth that the group has been experiencing. However, after many years, it was no longer able to sustain OMB's strong international outlook nor its multi-plant structure. Innovation was essential to perform the technological leap necessary to help make the company competitive. As such, the advantages offered by the cloud environment were decisive in its choice of solution.

Following a selection process that began in November 2020 and ended in March 2021, OMB Valves found the answer to its needs: Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, a multi-tenant cloud solution available on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) platform able to offer high performance, scalability and security.

This innovative solution will be extended to the production, logistics, finance, and project management departments, involving more than 200 users around the world, in addition to 100 users of Infor Factory Track to push on the digitization of its production processes. The company will quickly benefit from the complete and integrated management of its varied corporate value streams ('make to stock' and 'engineer to order') in a single, secure environment.

OMB's new ERP solution will allow it to deploy a unified strategy in the logistical and financial management of its plants. It will digitalize all business processes and optimize the transfer of customer-specific requirements within the operations. As such, the cloud environment will enable the right level of flexibility, favoring the integration of processes and defining a group structure across the world.

The go-live is scheduled for 2022 at all plants in Italy, North America, and Singapore. Following this implementation will be the future plant in Saudi Arabia.

"We wanted a SaaS solution that would allow us to take a crucial step forward to grow in today's market. Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, implemented in a multi-tenant cloud, was the only solution able to meet this need, offering us the right level of flexibility and control we need," said Giordano Bonfanti, OMB Valves general manager.

"We are proud that an important Italian organization like OMB Valves has chosen to implement such an ambitious project in a multi-tenant cloud environment. Our technology, together with the invaluable advice of Lutech CDM, will help simplify operations, reduce delivery times, and obtain a complete view of the business to satisfy the oil & gas market," said Bruno Pagani, Infor country manager for Italy.

