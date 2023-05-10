Ombori launches StoreAI for Grid

Ombori today announced the upcoming launch of StoreAI – an extension to Ombori Grid that delivers the power of AI to retailers right now.

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company's successful store digitalization platform, Ombori Grid, makes it quick, easy and cost-effective for retailers to deploy sophisticated in-store technology that transforms the shopping experience for both customers and staff, as well as providing powerful, detailed insights for managers.

Store AI extends the existing in-store functionality with a selection of best-of-breed AI tools designed specifically to meet the needs of physical retailers, including large language models, image generators, and expert systems. StoreAI enables retail brands to increase productivity, offer customers more choice, and create memorable shopping experiences that will keep customers coming back, increase brand differentiation, and increase revenue.

StoreAI for Ombori Grid will be formally launched on May 24 in Stockholm by CEO Andreas Hassellöf. The launch event – AI in Physical Stores: Enhancing the Shopping Experience with StoreAI by OmboriGrid – will also feature guest speakers from Ombori's partners Microsoft, Pointr and Volumental.

CEO Andreas Hassellöf said, "Everyone's talking about AI and how it will change the world. But retailers don't need talk – they need solutions, and they need them now. And that's what Ombori StoreAI is delivering with StoreAI – AI-powered store digitalization solutions that can quickly and easily enhance the shopping experience for both customers and staff, as well as providing powerful, detailed insights for managers."

