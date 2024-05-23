OMBRÉ MEN PARTNERS WITH WALMART FOR WEBSITE AND IN-APP PURCHASES

The Personal Care Brand Revolutionizing Men's Skincare Is Increasing Availability To Consumers Nationwide

DALLAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombré Men , the doctor-formulated personal care brand with plant-based products, is proud to announce its launch on Walmart.com and in the Walmart app. This move marks Ombré Men's first national retail partner and supports the brand's efforts in providing added accessibility for consumers while expanding its direct-to-consumer strategy.

Ombré Men, doctor-formulated personal care brand, is proud to announce its launch on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Post this Ombré Men is a personal care brand dedicated to natural ingredients, efficacy, and sustainability. Our doctor-formulated and tested products are free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic aroma. Our team of doctors and estheticians has developed 100% proprietary, natural formulations using the cleanest and most effective ingredients. Each product offers unique benefits tailored to enhance personal care routines.

Providing personal care alternatives for the Walmart customer, 16 Ombré Men's products are now available for purchase on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, including essentials, skincare, grooming products and more. Notably, Ombré Men's Toothpaste Bites and award-winning Foaming Facial Cleanser have already gained traction, appearing to be the first fan favorites for customers.

"We are excited to be partnering with Walmart to expand Ombré Men's distribution and provide greater access to consumers nationwide," explains Justin Tarin, Co-founder and CEO of Ombré Men. "As the world's largest retailer, we have already seen a direct impact from having our products on Walmart's e-commerce platforms. We're pleased to introduce our personal care products to Walmart shoppers and look forward to growing this partnership."

As a retail partner, Ombré Men will be participating in a flash deal on Walmart.com and on the Walmart app from May 25-31. Its Signature Shampoo and Foaming Face Cleanser will be on sale for $16.72 and $15.75 respectively, discounted by $5 each.

Additionally, Ombré Men will release two limited edition Father's Day Bundles exclusive to Walmart.com and the Walmart app, which will be available for purchase from May 24 through the month of June. The Oral Care Bundle, featuring Toothpaste Bites and Mouthwash Bites, will be on sale for $32.40, while the Better Routine Bundle, containing Foaming Face Cleanser, Charcoal Body Bar and Signature Shampoo, will be on sale for $49.29.

To view the full list of Ombré Men products available on Walmart.com and through the app

ABOUT OMBRÉ MEN

Ombré Men is a personal care brand with an unwavering commitment to natural ingredients, efficacy and sustainability. Ombré Men is doctor-formulated and free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic aromas. Built on sustainability, ingredient efficacy, product design, and giving back, its extensive product line ranges from haircare, to skincare, oral care, body care and more. For more information, visit ombremen.com and follow along on Instagram, @ombremen .

