Ombre® Unveils New Digestive Health Solutions at Natural Products Expo West

Ombre Continues to Advance The Science Driven Gut Health Self-Care Market;

Launches Personalized 3-in-1 Probiotic + Prebiotic and Postbiotic and Prebiotic Fiber and SuperGreens

Empowering Individuals to Take Control of Their Gut and Well-Being

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre , an innovation company at the forefront of the microbiome testing and probiotics industry, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming Natural Products Expo West , March 13th to 16th in Anaheim, CA. Ombre is set to unveil its latest digestive health products: the 3-in-1 Probiotic + Prebiotic and Postbiotic, alongside the Prebiotic Fiber with SuperGreens.

Ombre's commitment to scientifically enhancing gut health takes a leap forward with these new product launches. Since launching in 2021, Ombre has been leading the charge towards a future of data driven self-care by providing customers with the most comprehensive personalized gut microbiome report available without prescription. Ombre empowers individuals with data to take control of their well-being with actionable lifestyle, diet and probiotic recommendations.

Elise Contarsy, CEO of Ombre, expressed her enthusiasm about the company's latest advancements, "We are thrilled to introduce Ombre's newest offerings that cater to the growing consumer and retailer interest in symbiotics and prebiotic green drinks." Ombre's 3-in-1 Probiotic + Prebiotic and Postbiotic and Prebiotic Fiber with SuperGreens are at the cutting edge of digestive health solutions. Reflecting our dedication to meeting the market's demand for products that are grounded in science and cater to the growing consumer and retailer interest in symbiotics and prebiotic green drinks."

Attendees of the Natural Products Expo West are invited to explore Ombre's innovative assortment at Hall D, Booth 3569, located in the Supplements section of the Anaheim Convention Center March 13-16. The Ombre team looks forward to sharing insights into their groundbreaking products, and discussing wholesale opportunities.

About Ombre

Ombre is a late seed stage venture backed by leading investors PivotNorth and Relevance Ventures. Since its launch in 2021, Ombre has been leading the charge towards a future of data driven self-care by providing customers with the most comprehensive personalized gut microbiome report available without prescription. Ombre empowers individuals with data to take control of their well-being with actionable lifestyle, diet and probiotic recommendations.

3-in1 Probiotic + Prebiotic and Postbiotic

Prebiotic Fiber with Super Greens

