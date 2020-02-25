OMD Had Best 2019 New Business Record Among Global Media Agencies

The agency also led the industry in retention, successfully defending more than $1.2b in business that had been in play in 2019 – approximately a half billion more than its closest competitor.

The COMvergence New Business Barometer completes a trifecta of first- place net new business rankings for OMD in 2019, following reports from global consultancy R3 and media agency research company RECMA published earlier this year. Today's report also bookends the agency's first place ranking in COMvergence' s 2019 Global Media Agency Rankings and Billings report published in December, which showed the agency leading the industry with billings of $19.6B ($1.7b more than second ranked agency); and with a growth rate of +6.1% that dramatically outpaced the industry's flat 0.6% growth rate.

The New Business Barometer drops as OMD was named Global Media Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year by Adweek, a leading advertising industry publication. The accolade marks the sixth time that OMD has been named Adweek Global Media Agency of the year since 2010. Profiling the agency in its February 24th issue, Adweek credits OMD for sustaining the stunning 2018 comeback that earned it the Global Media Agency of the Year title last year; and for leveraging that momentum to support the continuing investments in talent, technology and process that would make winning a repeatable process in 2019, and into the new decade.

Commenting on the collective affirmation of OMD's industry leading performance in 2019, OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski said, "OMD is starting the new decade with greater-than-ever capacity and commitment to delivering better decisions, better ideas and better outcomes – faster - for our clients all around the world."

To download the full New Business Barometer report, contact COMvergence for details.

[1] As defined by the standard industry calculation (wins + retentions – losses)

ABOUT OMD

OMD Worldwide is the world's largest media network with more than 13,000 people working in over 100 countries. As the world grows with opportunities, the key is reacting to them, by making better decisions, faster - combining innovation, creativity, empathy and evidence to deliver better business outcomes. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year 2019, OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is currently ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.

Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC), the leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

SOURCE OMD