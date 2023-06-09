OMD Ranked #1 for Competitiveness and Consistency

Omnicom Media Group agency tops annual and three-year aggregate evaluations

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 23rd edition of  edition of the highly regarded "Competitiveness in Pitches (Compitches) Report from the Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry (RECMA), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide was ranked the most competitive global media agency, with the most consistent performance across its global footprint, earning  the #1 ranking  for 2022, and also topping  the report's three year aggregate assessment.

Source: RECMA Compitches Report June 2022
Based on 2228 pitches in 44 countries, involving 664 agencies, the Compitches survey is a performance index providing insights regarding global media agency networks' dynamism and homogeneity. Assessing account moves or retentions according to the degree of competitiveness,  and evaluating networks at individual country levels to determine the consistency of the offer, the Compitches Report goes beyond the standard metric of new billings won to provide a more nuanced and multi-dimensional picture of performance. In addition to its annual ranking, the Compitches report also provides an aggregate three- year ranking, revealing a competitiveness hierarchy in the context of the industry's average pitch cycle. 

Commenting on the ranking, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas says, "These results demonstrate that OMD's commitment to being our clients' most trusted business transformation partner – a promise that is enabled by the superior data and technology capabilities supported by the Omni open operating system, and consistently delivered to the world's leading brands by OMD talent around the globe - is the right offer, at the right time as brands are pivoting towards the digital and connected commerce strategies that are increasingly at the core of their business models."

Released on June 6, the RECMA Compitches report adds another #1 ranking to OMD's 2023 record to-date, following the agency's being named the world's best performing agency in the April 2023 RECMA Diagnostics Report assessing agency vitality (including incremental new business wins) and structure; and the #1 global media agency network in the 2022  Net New Business Barometer published by COMvergence in March.   

About OMD
OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is the world's largest media network, with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries. As the world grows with opportunities, the key is reacting to them, by making better decisions, faster - combining innovation, creativity, empathy, and evidence to deliver better business outcomes. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year five times over the past decade, OMD is currently ranked the best performing global media network overall according to RECMA; the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index; and was named Media Network of the Year at the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival.

