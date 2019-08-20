OMD TO RELEASE SPECIAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY DIGITAL BOX SET 'SOUVENIR,' 2CD DIGITAL SINGLES COLLECTION & 3LP GREATEST HITS OUT OCTOBER 4TH ON UMe / VIRGIN

Written and produced by both Paul and Andy, and recorded at Bleepworks in London, the new song "Don't Go" melds together the plaintive melancholia of McCluskey's lyrical refrain and the soaring synth melody from Paul Humphreys, combining to create the classic style of OMD.

OMD have sold an astonishing 25 million singles and 15 million albums over their career, establishing them as electronic synthesizer pioneers and one of the UK's most-beloved pop groups. Their 13 albums include recently reissued Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981) and Dazzle Ships (1983).

The digital audio includes all the band's singles from "Electricity" to "What Have We Done," as well as a brand new single "Don't Go," exclusive to this release. The set also includes a previously unreleased live show from the Hammersmith Odeon in 1983, 22 previously unreleased demos from the archive which have been selected and mixed by Paul Humphreys, rare and unreleased live material from the BBC and an entire live show from the Mermaid Theatre in 2011.

Today's announcement comes as part of another exciting installment of the band's anniversary celebrations which first saw the reissue of their first four classic albums on 180g vinyl, mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and housed in their original iconic die cut sleeves designed by the legendary Peter Saville.

The band, Andy McCluskey, Paul Humphreys, Martin Cooper and Stuart Kershaw, is currently on tour in the U.S. with The B-52's and Berlin. The band will also embark on a huge world tour later this year, beginning in October in Portugal, stretching through to February 2020, finishing in Paris.

U.S. Tour Dates:

AUGUST



TUE 20 The Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX Tickets WED 21 Majestic Theatre San Antonio, TX, US Tickets THU 22 Bass Concert Hall, University of Texas Austin, TX Tickets SAT 24 Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX Tickets SUN 25 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA Tickets WED 28 Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL Tickets THU 29 Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts

FT Lauderdale, FL Tickets FRI 30 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Tickets SAT 31 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC Tickets





SEPTEMBER



TUE 3 Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN Tickets WED 4 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH, US Tickets FRI 6 White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC Tickets SAT 7 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta, GA Tickets SUN 8 Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights, OH Tickets WED 11 Frederik Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI Tickets FRI 13 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts (soon to be Meridian Hall)

Toronto, ON, Canada Tickets SAT 14 Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester Hills, MI Tickets TUE 17 The Anthem Washington, DC, US Tickets THU 19 Mann Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA Tickets FRI 20 Grand Theater at Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT Tickets TUE 24 Summer Stage, Central Park New York, NY Tickets

Souvenir: Digital Box Set – Available for streaming and download

Disc 1 - The Singles 1979 - 1987

Electricity Red Frame /White Light Messages Enola Gay Souvenir Joan of Arc Maid of Orleans Genetic Engineering Telegraph Locomotion Talking Loud and Clear Tesla Girls Never Turn Away So in Love Secret La Femme Accident If You Leave (Forever) Live and Die We Love You Shame

Disc 2 - The Singles 1988 - 2019

Dreaming Sailing on the Seven Seas Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way ) Then You Turn Away Call My Name Stand Above Me Dream of Me Everyday Walking on the Milky Way Universal If You Want It Sister Marie Says History of Modern (part 1) Metroland Dresden Night Café Isotype The Punishment Of Luxury What Have We Done Don't Go

Disc 3 - Unreleased Archive Vol I.

Brand New Science (06.1981) Dumbomb (01.1986) Violin Piece (09.1982) Untitled 2 (06.1981) Cut Me Down (03.1986) Radio Swiss International (09.1982) Untitled 3 (09.1982) Weekend (04.1985) Organ Ditty (05.1980) Unreleased Idea (06.1981) Cajun Moon (05.1986) Guitar Thrash (09.1982) SMPTE (12.1982) American Venus (04.1990) Liberator (02.1985) Ambient 1 (04.1980) Unused 1 (12.1980) Flamenco (04.1990) Andy's Song (04.1985) Dynamo Children (01.1985) Flutey (03.1984) Nice Ending (06.1981)

Disc 4 - Live at the Mermaid Theatre, London (03/02/2011)

Messages Tesla Girls New Babies New Toys History of Modern (Part 1) (Forever) Live & Die Souvenir Joan of Arc Maid of Orleans New Holy Ground Green Walking on the Milky Way Sister Marie Says Locomotion Sailing on the Seven Seas Enola Gay Electricity

Disc 5 - Live at the Hammersmith Odeon (10/05/1983)

Dazzle Ships - Parts II, III & VII ABC Auto Industry Messages She's Leaving Georgia Almost Julia's Song Joan of Arc Maid of Orleans Statues The Romance of the Telescope Souvenir Telegraph Radio Waves Bunker Soldiers Enola Gay Silent Running Electricity Pretending to see the Future Stanlow

Souvenir: 3 LP Greatest Hits

LP 1 Side A

Electricity Red Frame /White Light Messages Enola Gay Souvenir Joan Of Arc Maid Of Orleans

LP 1 Side B

Genetic Engineering Telegraph Locomotion Talking Loud and Clear Tesla Girls Never Turn Away So In Love

LP 2 Side A

Secret La Femme Accident If You Leave (Forever) Live and Die We Love You Shame Dreaming

LP 2 Side B

Sailing on the Seven Seas Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way ) Then You Turn Away Call My Name Stand Above Me Dream of Me

LP 3 Side A

Everyday Walking on the Milky Way Universal If You Want It Sister Marie Says History of Modern (Part I)

LP 3 Side B

Metroland Dresden Night Café Isotype The Punishment Of Luxury What Have We Done Don't Go

