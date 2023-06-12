Omdia: China Mobile tops 2023 digital strategy benchmark as telcos strive to move beyond business as usual

News provided by

Omdia

12 Jun, 2023, 05:20 ET

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile is in first place in the 2023 edition of Omdia's service provider digital strategy benchmark, which scores the digital strategies of 12 major global operator groups at a time when the established communications service provider business model is under growing pressure and many CSPs are responding by digitalizing their operations, developing services in areas beyond connectivity, and diversifying into new business sectors.

Digital strategy benchmark scores by service provider 2023
China Mobile's lead in the benchmark, with a score of 27.5 points out of a potential maximum of 35, is a result of the scale at which it has deployed high-speed broadband and used that infrastructure as a platform to develop new services. SK Telecom is in second place in the benchmark, based on its drive to reinvent itself as an AI company and develop services in new areas such as the metaverse and urban air mobility, while NTT Docomo is in fourth spot, because of its strengths in technology and digital services.

"East Asian operators account for three of the top-four places in the benchmark, demonstrating that service providers in the region are among the most advanced in the world," said Dario Talmesio, Research Director, Service Provider Strategy & Regulation, Omdia. "China Mobile is showing a particularly impressive speed of change, with digital transformation services now accounting for more than 25% of service revenues. China Mobile is rapidly turning itself into a TechCo operator with an array of digital services beyond connectivity."

A further striking result is that UAE-based e& (formerly Etisalat), which is covered for the first time in this edition of the benchmark, is ranked equal fifth alongside Telefónica.

"e&'s strong showing is based on its new strategy, unveiled in early 2022, of transforming itself into a global technology and investment group—a strategy that it is pursuing vigorously," said Matthew Reed, Chief Analyst, Service Provider Markets, Omdia.

Bharti Airtel is ranked seventh in the 2023 benchmark, up from ninth place in 2022 following Airtel's launch of 5G in India in late 2022 and as Airtel continues to develop its sizeable portfolio of digital services.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / +44 7503 666806 / [email protected]
Visit www.omdia.com

SOURCE Omdia

